The idea of legalizing gambling in Kentucky to help shore up one of the worst pension systems in the country is an idea that has been floated since the 1990s under then-Gov. Paul Patton. More recently, it was pushed hard by former Gov. Steve Beshear.
Even when Patton and Beshear were governors and the Democratic Party controlled the legislature by large numbers, they could never get it passed.
There were many reasons it wasn’t passed. Some cited religious objections, additional crime associated with casino gambling and the number of people who would become addicted to gambling and, in some cases, lose everything they had to the problem. Many Democrats have opposed this political non-starter for decades.
We have editorialized in the past about our opposition to casino gambling, for several of the reasons we just mentioned. We have also repeatedly said that casino gambling is a recycled idea that is not the answer to getting out of the unfunded liability in our state pension system.
Kentucky Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear is bringing up the same recycled idea of casino gambling offered by Patton and Beshear’s father as his plan for fixing the pension system – which, of course, his father did essentially nothing to help fix during his eight years as governor.
Beshear estimates the state could reap up to $500 million a year by legalizing expanded gambling, saying that money now flows to other states where Kentuckians gamble at casinos. He wants to put all the expanded gambling revenue into the pension systems. He says that would free up other state funds for education and health care.
We don’t know if Beshear’s numbers are actually correct on this, but we will take him at his word that they are. Still, we don’t believe his proposal will go anywhere in the General Assembly.
A proposal to legalize sports betting in Kentucky also failed more recently in the GOP-dominated legislature. So how does Beshear, who is a very partisan Democrat, think he is going to convince a GOP-controlled legislature to pass his proposal?
The answer is that he’s not. Republicans and members of Beshear’s party have rejected this nonsense proposal for 20-plus years. If he is elected governor, we predict it will go nowhere in the legislature because, once again, it’s an old, recycled idea that is not going to do anything to fix our broken pension system that largely got to its present troubled state on Beshear’s party’s watch.
We agree with Gov. Matt Bevin, who recently said during a radio interview that there’s no “political appetite” for legalizing casino gambling in Kentucky. Bevin said casino gambling revenue would come at a cost to gamblers and their families, adding: “That means billions are being spent that may well be better spent somewhere else.”
Bevin has long opposed expanding gambling in Kentucky, calling it a “sucker’s bet” and dismissing arguments that it could really raise meaningful revenue for the state’s cash-strapped pension system.
We couldn’t agree more with Bevin on this issue. Bevin deserves a lot of credit in regard to dealing with this pension crisis. He recently signed into law a new pension bill that should ensure the survival of quasi-government agencies. He has overseen the contribution of record amounts to shore up the pension system.
Beshear’s idea of casino gambling is, once again, just an old, recycled idea that, if he is elected, will go nowhere in the legislature just as it went nowhere under his father. Beshear probably knows that as well.
