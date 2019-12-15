It is no secret that Gov. Andy Beshear is beholden to the Kentucky Education Association, the state’s teachers’ union.
He answers to them, just as his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, did. During the campaign, Andy Beshear made it very clear that he opposed the charter school concept in our state that was passed in the legislature and was signed into law under former Gov. Matt Bevin.
Of course, this is easy to do when your kids go to private schools. The message this sends is that he just wants to continue to see Kentucky’s kids in failing schools, especially in Jefferson and Fayette counties, simply to appease the interests of the teachers’ union.
On Tuesday, Beshear signed an executive order that stated “reorganization of the Kentucky Board of Education is needed to restore public confidence in the Board and in the Commonwealth’s commitment to public education.”
In doing so, Beshear fired the 11 members on the board, many of whom were supporters of charter schools, and replaced them with 11 new members whose views about charter schools are more in line with his own.
The members of the ousted Kentucky Board of Education filed a lawsuit last week to challenge Beshear’s order, seeking an emergency injunction to prevent Beshear’s new board from being seated. Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate denied the request soon after a hearing Wednesday. On Thursday, the requested injunction was also denied by the Kentucky Court of Appeals and the Kentucky Supreme Court, but the suit itself remains active.
This move by Beshear is very troubling and odd, considering he challenged Bevin in 2017 over a similar issue and lost in court. That year, Beshear took Bevin to court for actions Bevin took to reorganize several state education boards, with the Kentucky Supreme Court ultimately deciding in Bevin’s favor.
Now, as governor, Beshear is using that authority to remake the state board.
In condemning Beshear’s executive action, the ousted board described the move as unprecedented.
“Let us be clear. No previous governor has ever tried to remove Kentucky Board of Education members prior to the ends of their terms in this fashion. To our knowledge, the only rationale Gov. Beshear has given for our removal is that many of us believe Kentucky should join 44 other states and the District of Columbia in giving some families the option of sending their children to a public charter school if that is the best fit for them,” the board said in its statement.
The board was on target in noting that no previous governor has tried to remove Kentucky Board of Education members before the ends of their terms in this fashion. The former board members were fired because of their support for charter schools. Beshear’s actions were pure retaliation for them supporting charter schools and to appease the teachers’ union, plain and simple.
Beshear, who is already going to have a hard enough time working with a GOP-controlled legislature, didn’t help his case by firing these members, as the majority of the GOP legislature voted to pass charter schools several years ago.
Many members in the legislature will see this wasn’t about looking out for Kentucky’s children, but instead was an extremely partisan move to penalize those on the board who supported charter schools.
The ultimate victims of Beshear’s political payoff are the children in failing schools who face a very difficult future that a former education commissioner described as “economic genocide.”
For their sake, we hope that this very partisan act comes back to bite this governor, as it should, and that those former members of the board are successful in their lawsuit against him.
