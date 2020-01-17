For years, we have read and heard stories about senior citizens being badly mistreated in nursing homes around the nation.
The fact that senior citizens are being mistreated in some of these facilities is completely unacceptable and shows the need for much better oversight by the states in which they are licensed to operate. Our seniors deserve nothing less than good care and respect, which is why we need competent people – perhaps from outside the nursing home industry – to exercise oversight over these operations in our state.
We had hoped that Gov. Andy Beshear would’ve appointed someone who would have inspired confidence in that role. But we got our hopes up for no reason, as he selected someone who has a history in this field and a bad track record in managing these facilities.
It was announced last week that Beshear selected Adam Mather, who was Signature HealthCARE’s regional vice president of operations, to be the next inspector general overseeing the nursing homes in the state. Mather began his new position Dec. 30 and will be paid $112,381 to oversee a state office that – among other duties – inspects several hundred nursing homes in Kentucky on behalf of the federal government, which pays for the bulk of residents’ care through Medicare and Medicaid. Poor results on inspections can lead to expensive fines and, in extreme cases, loss of federal funding.
On the surface, it might seem like it was a smart pick to select someone with knowledge of nursing homes, but looking closer at Mather’s record causes one to wonder what Beshear was thinking with this selection.
Mather’s Louisville-based corporation owns more than two dozen low-rated nursing homes around the state. A Lexington Herald-Leader analysis of 42 Signature facilities in Kentucky shows that 25 are rated as “much below average” or “below average” by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ five-star rating system, which considers quality of patient care, staffing and health inspections.
Signature Healthcare at Jefferson Place in Louisville, for example, was hit with $140,421 in fines in 2018 after inspectors cited repeated cases of resident neglect that led to physical injuries and personal humiliation. It’s rated as one-star, or “much below average.”
This rating is extremely troubling, in our opinion, as the average rating across the company’s Kentucky facilities was two-star, or “below average.”
Toby Edelman, senior policy adviser for the Center for Medicare Advocacy in Washington, made a very good point in referring to Mather when he said that regulators should be independent of the industry they regulate and not come from within their ranks.
Edelman went on to say, “There should not be this revolving door between them, with people moving back-and-forth. Why not appoint an advocate, someone who cares about the residents and who has a track record of being a little more skeptical of the companies?”
Given Mather’s poor track record in this industry, we completely agree with Edelman’s remarks.
We certainly hope this wasn’t a pure political move by Beshear as it is known that Kentucky’s nursing home industry has given several hundred thousand dollars in political donations in recent years to Beshear, to members of the General Assembly from both parties and to others. Signature executives alone have made at least $20,500 in donations since 2015, according to state campaign-finance data.
We will give Beshear the benefit of the doubt that this wasn’t a political payoff, but the optics of this do not look good for Beshear.
It’s quite clear that Mather wasn’t properly vetted by the Beshear administration given his company’s horrible track record in this industry.
If Beshear truly cares about our senior citizens, as he has said he does, he will find a replacement for Mather immediately and appoint someone independent of the industry who doesn’t have such a negative resume and who will actually do a superb job of making sure our state’s nursing homes are treating our seniors the way they deserve to be treated.
