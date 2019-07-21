This newspaper editorialized after the 2016 election, when Republicans took over the state House after 100 years of Democratic control, that one of the main reasons many Democrats were defeated was because they didn’t distance themselves from the policies of the national party.
Former House Speaker Greg Stumbo, D-Prestonburg, was voted out of office in that election, in large part because of his support for then-President Barack Obama and for aligning himself with the national party’s views, which are very much out of step with the views of most Kentuckians.
Republicans now hold a strong majority in the General Assembly and also occupy the Governor’s Mansion with Matt Bevin.
Kentucky is on the cusp of another election this year that will decide who will be governor: Bevin or state Attorney General Andy Beshear, who in his current office seems to have spent a disproportionate amount of his time suing the governor.
We wrote Thursday in support of legislation that Bevin is backing that would prevent state universities and local governments from enacting sanctuary policies in regard to illegal immigrants. We stated we supported this legislation to ensure that all cities in Kentucky follow the rule of law and cooperate with federal authorities when it comes to illegal immigrants.
While there are currently no sanctuary cities in Kentucky as defined by the Department of Justice, we can envision that the state’s more liberal cities, such as Louisville or Lexington, might be tempted to embrace sanctuary status in the future. This legislation, if passed, will stop them from doing that.
This brings us to the point of this editorial. We find it very odd – but not surprising, given Beshear’s support of the national Democratic platform – that he believes the sanctuary city legislation isn’t necessary in Kentucky because there is none in our state.
Again, the fact that no sanctuary city exists now doesn’t mean the cities we mentioned won’t one day try to become sanctuary cities.
Beshear’s comments show a candidate who is so out of touch with the majority of Kentuckians who overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump and his crackdown on illegal immigration. The reason he is so out of touch with most Kentuckians on this issue is that he appears very aligned with the national Democratic platform.
As the highest law enforcement official in the state, Beshear should know that sanctuary cities are in violation of federal law. He took an oath to uphold the laws of Kentucky and the United States. So how could he make comments such as those he made when such policies are a clear violation of federal law?
Once again, it is because he is so attached to the national Democratic Party’s platform and their far-left ideas.
Beshear is also pro-choice, a stance that is unpopular and will likely cost him a lot of votes, since many Kentuckians are either pro-life or are simply uncomfortable with partial-birth or late-term abortions.
Those who sponsored the sanctuary-policy legislation, as well as Bevin, deserve credit for being proactive for getting ahead of a situation that could happen in the cities we mentioned without this law. Beshear has simply shown, through these comments and his pro-choice views, that he embraces politics from an out-of-touch national party and not the majority of Kentuckians, who don’t want to see sanctuary cities in our state.
We also find it very odd that Stumbo, who is running for state attorney general, was the sponsor of legislation in 2013 that would’ve given illegal immigrants in Kentucky driver’s licenses. While we don’t know what his current position on this issue is, we do know that he condoned and supported rewarding those who break our laws by entering our country illegally with driver’s licenses.
Again, this is not representative of Kentucky values and is, like Beshear’s comments, a page right out of the national Democratic Party playbook.
