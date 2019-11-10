Election Day in Kentucky has come and gone, and it was quite an interesting election, to say the least.
Watching the returns Tuesday evening, it appeared early that Republican Gov. Matt Bevin was going to win reelection by a slim margin. But later in the evening, as returns from other counties started coming in, the momentum flipped to Attorney General Andy Beshear.
In the end, Beshear defeated Bevin by a little more than 5,000 votes, a margin of less than 0.4 percent. It was an extremely close, nasty race on both sides. While Beshear has claimed victory, The Associated Press still hasn’t called the race for Beshear and Bevin has refused to concede, instead requesting a recanvass to ensure that the vote was tallied correctly. Secretary of State Alison Lundergran Grimes has set a recanvass date of Nov. 14.
Bevin has said he and his team are looking into what they’re calling “irregularities” in the voting. Bevin is claiming that thousands of absentee ballots might have been illegally counted and suggested that many people might have been improperly turned away from the polls. He has offered no evidence, however, and said such claims need corroboration. Bevin went on to say that his camp is in the process of getting affidavits and other information that will help them better understand what did or did not happen.
We agree with Bevin that in a race this close, he has every right to request a recanvass through the secretary of state’s office. He owes it to those who voted for him. We would also gander to guess that if the roles were reversed, Beshear would have likely requested a recanvass in a race this close, as he also would feel that those who voted for him would want him to do so. We look forward to seeing what, if anything, Bevin and his team find in regard to his claims of irregularities.
If evidence does emerge that these claims are true, then Bevin deserves time to present them and contest the election.
But we would also submit that if Bevin and his team don’t produce hard evidence of voting irregularities and thousands of absentee ballots cast illegally, then Bevin needs to realize he didn’t receive the necessary votes to get reelected and he needs to concede the election to Beshear.
Uncertainty about the outcome of this election needs to be resolved as as quickly as possible.
Our view is that the results of this race appear extremely unlikely to change.
Only time will tell what will happen in this roller-coaster post-election story, but we will give Bevin the benefit of the doubt to find this evidence and present it in a timely manner to make his case.
If he can’t do so, then he needs to be a gentleman and promptly call Beshear and wish him congratulations on becoming the 63rd governor of Kentucky.
