We are so fortunate to live in a city where people are always willing to help others in their time of need. In many cases, caring people help those who they have never met in their lives.
It is not uncommon to learn about the selfless acts of people in our city who lend a helping hand, whether it is providing people with a free meal, donating clothes to families or helping out someone who is having health issues. The people who do these selfless acts don’t do it for accolades or recognition, but rather they step up to help because they care about their fellow citizens.
These actions are very telling about the people who live in our community.
One of our fellow citizens, Bowling Green Police Department Officer Ed Pulley, is battling neuroendocrine cancer, has had surgery for it and is in need of financial help. We are hoping that people will do as they’ve done for others in the past and help Pulley and his family pay for his travel to receive treatment.
Citizens of our community have a chance to help Pulley, who has been with the police department since 2011, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the BGPD’s Chief Wayne Constant Community Room at 911 Kentucky St. for a chili luncheon.
The lunch is free, but the department will accept donations. Funds raised at the luncheon will go toward travel expenses for Pulley during the time he receives treatment.
The donations received would go a long way toward helping Pulley pay off travel expenses he will incur during his procedures.
At a time when Pulley and his family need help, we are hopeful that people come to the police station Wednesday and give what they can. Any amount will help Pulley fight cancer by reducing the debt hanging over him and his family.
