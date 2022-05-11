In a rapidly advancing society that becomes more information-rich by the day, even the youngest students stand to benefit from extra or expanded instruction. Every moment counts in terms of a child’s educational development – even when it comes to preparing for kindergarten.
That reality – in combination with a local shortage in child care options available to parents in the wake of the COVID-19 economic downturn and the December tornadoes – is why we are pleased to learn that the Bowling Green Independent School District will begin offering four days a week of preschool instead of two.
The primary goal of the new program is to improve the foundational skills children need for success in kindergarten, according to Jennifer Hawkins, assistant director of preschools for the district.
“Our school system believes in investing in that,” Hawkins told the Daily News recently. “I’m fully invested as well. I’ve been a preschool teacher for 25 years and I’ve seen the benefits it has for children. It’s absolutely necessary and critical. We have a child care shortage in our community right now, so we hope this will be beneficial for both our community and families.”
Starting in August, the preschool classes will be held Mondays through Thursdays at T.C. Cherry and Parker-Bennett-Curry elementary schools, and at The Foundry at 531 W. 11th Ave.
Eligible children must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 and meet income eligible guidelines, or 3 or 4 years old and meet the Kentucky eligibility criteria for disabilities. BGISD will also enroll up to 25 tuition-based preschool students next year, with tuition of $418 per month. Tuition students must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 and not otherwise eligible for the program.
This is an appropriate and forward-thinking move by BGISD, and we applaud the district for making such a significant investment in local students and their families. The long-term ramifications of this expanded preschool program almost certainly will be positive for our community.
“Our Opinion” pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News exclusively represent the majority opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or beliefs of any other Daily News employees.