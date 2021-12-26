Bullies are going to bully, at least until someone stands up to them.
Fortunately, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin had seen and heard enough from them and stood alone against his party.
Manchin, the moderate Democrat from West Virginia, announced last week he couldn’t support Democrats’ $2 trillion extravaganza to remake the country’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws, dealing a likely death blow to President Joe Biden’s prized economic package.
A day later, Manchin pulled back the curtain on the Build Back Better Act negotiations. And it was stunning.
As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to hold a vote early next year on the $2 trillion bill – which is doomed to fail with a Manchin “no” vote in the evenly divided Senate – Manchin elaborated on the steep price he paid for not lining up behind the party.
Some of the bill’s proponents, Manchin told the MetroNews radio station in West Virginia, always believed “they can just beat the living crap out of people and think they’ll be submissive,” The Washington Post reported.
He added: “They figured surely, dear God, we can move one person, surely we can badger and beat one person up, surely we can get enough protesters to make that person uncomfortable enough (that) they’ll just say, ‘I’ll go for anything. Just quit.’ ”
After his announcement rejecting Build Back Better, rebukes from his fellow Democrats and left-leaning publications were withering.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted that Manchin’s move was about the “corruption and self-interest of a coal baron.” “Manchin Betrays West Virginia,” The New Republic blared with a headline. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said Manchin had “contempt” for the American people. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accused Manchin of being beholden to pharmaceutical companies. The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin wrote that “democracy is hanging by a thread.” And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused Manchin of a “betrayal of working families across the country” and said his announcement was “an egregious breach of the trust of the president.”
And that’s what they were willing to say publicly. So, one can only imagine the ugliness that went on behind closed doors.
For Manchin – and most Americans – the simple fact is that the Build Back Better bill has far too much government spending on child care, health care and other programs without enough restrictions on incomes or work requirements. The sweeping package is among the biggest of its kind ever considered in Congress, unleashing billions of dollars for various programs – nearly all paid for with higher taxes. Manchin had also cited rising consumer prices, a growing federal debt and the arrival of a new coronavirus variant as reasons he could not vote for the Biden package.
Despite Biden’s long courtship of Manchin, the senator had been clear throughout that the Democrats’ bill doesn’t fit his vision of what the country needs, The Associated Press noted.
Again, that wasn’t enough for the bullies.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a leader of the progressive caucus, spoke with Manchin but emerged and warned her colleagues the senator was an untrustworthy partner who “went back on his word,” the AP reported.
And during the interview with MetroNews, Manchin also complained about public pressure from White House staffers, noting, “They put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable.”
That was on top of the blistering 712-word written statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki that accused Manchin of making a “sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position.”
The tensions had finally boiled over. In a stunning repudiation of his party, Manchin gave the president’s staff just a 20-minute heads-up he was about to announce his opposition to the bill, the AP reported.
Now, the next steps remain highly uncertain for Biden and his party. The president has often cited his many years in Congress while claiming he can make Washington work and get his proposals passed.
But his biggest legislative endeavor is now in shambles, and the president has only himself – and some bullies – to blame.
“Biden’s leadership skills were AWOL during this embarrassing display. ... Now, Biden has the worst of both worlds. He has no bill and looks weak,” Henry Olsen wrote in The Washington Post.