For the past several years, we have unfortunately seen the illegal defacing and toppling of historical monuments and statues on city, state and federal property.
It’s disgraceful to see people engaging in these activities. It’s obvious through their illegal actions that they care nothing about preserving history many people want to see, nor do they care about the laws of the land.
It’s illegal in most states to destroy, deface or topple war monuments and statues of historical people. In the South, many states have heritage memorial acts, which are meant to protect these monuments. Sadly, in some places where these laws exist, those who defy the law and take down statues and monuments have only faced minor fines for doing so. After seeing this happen, some states are putting more teeth in their laws to discourage this activity.
We commend the state legislatures and governors who have enacted these tougher laws. They actually understand that preserving history – the good and the bad – needs to be done.
We take no issue with people who protest or pursue a legal process to remove statues and monuments, as that is their First Amendment right, but when they illegally topple them like they did with Silent Sam at UNC Chapel Hill or with Christopher Columbus, the buck stops there. Sadly, some of those who were arrested for toppling these monuments and others had their charges dropped or received a slap on the wrist.
The First Amendment doesn’t protect illegal actions. For their despicable and illegal acts, we believe they need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Then-President Donald Trump got this when he signed an executive order in June 2020 instructing the federal government to prosecute to the fullest extent any person who destroys, damages, vandalizes or desecrates a monument, memorial or statue on federal property.
We were pleased Trump signed that order because the toppling, vandalizing or desecration of monuments has no place in our country.
Those who do so are denying future generations a chance to learn about where we have come from and where we are now.
President Joe Biden apparently doesn’t get it.
As statues and monuments were being toppled and vandalized last summer and fall, then-presidential candidate Biden sat in his basement and said nothing about it. He is now president and has said nothing about this illegal behavior and the destruction of our country’s history.
One has to wonder if he condones this illegal behavior?
Some evidence indicating he might condone is the fact that he recently revoked Trump’s executive order from 2020.
Why would a commander-in-chief revoke an executive order that simply said that those who destruct monuments should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law?
It’s because the far-left element of his party seems to be calling the shots.
It’s a really sad day when we have a president who took an oath of office to defend the Constitution who has fallen short of that. Whether it be his complete inaction on our southern border to enforce laws regarding illegal entry or an executive order that would encourage those who would vandalize federal property, he has fallen short.
This action is encouraging lawlessness, rather than trying to prevent it.
Very sad indeed.
