During his nearly 50 years of public service, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been a rather frequent gaffe machine. Some of them have been harmless in nature and have been excused by many as just Joe being Joe.
More recently, during the course of the presidential campaign, some of Biden’s pronouncements relating to the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the highest court in the land are anything but amusing.
To the contrary, they are cause for concern.
“It’s not constitutional what they are doing,” Biden proclaims.
Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, has chimed in with an assertion that this is an “illegitimate process.”
Really?
Biden and Harris both need a quick refresher course on the Constitution of the United States. Article II, section 2, of that document unequivocally empowers the president to appoint judges to the Supreme Court with the advice and consent of the Senate. Nothing in that article even remotely suggests that this power to appoint does not extend to the final hour of a president’s term.
One can only come away with two conclusions.
The first would be that they are woefully ignorant of our Constitution, which they have both sworn to protect and defend.
The second and more likely option is that they hope many of their fellow citizens will accept this falsehood as truth. This suggests contempt for those they would lead.
There is no rational explanation to explain why taking an action mandated by the Constitution would be unconstitutional. In a perfect world, reporters from national media outlets like CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post would press Biden and Harris for an answer to that question.
We urge our readers not to hold their breath. Hell could very well freeze over before that happens.
Of equal or greater concern is the Biden ticket’s refusal to answer questions about whether they would pack the Supreme Court. Biden even doubled down and told a reporter the voters don’t deserve to know before the election.
We beg to differ. If the court is packed in such a way that it is no longer an independent co-equal branch of government, but simply an extension of the legislative branch, then the separation of power and checks and balances in our carefully crafted Constitution will be at grave risk.
This question is too important to be brushed off.
An answer is required in the interest of transparency. This newspaper demands an answer. Despite Biden’s contempt for voters’ right to know, all Americans who revere the Constitution should demand an answer as well.
