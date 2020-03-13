It never ceases to amaze us how hell-bent the far-left wing of the Democratic Party is about trying to take away law-abiding citizens’ guns.
Not a year goes by that we don’t hear about them trying to pass tough gun legislation in certain states and in Washington. For the life of us, we cannot understand what part of the words “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution these people don’t understand.
The founders were very clear when they wrote this document that these words were not to be interfered with or changed by anti-gun politicians in the future.
What is so odd and hypocritical about those who often talk of taking our guns away – such as presidential candidate Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others – is they have previously been or are currently protected by men and women of the Secret Service or U.S. Capitol Police who carry guns to protect them on a daily basis and, if need be, take a bullet to save their lives in the sad event of an assassination attempt. Don’t get us wrong, we totally support the dangerous jobs members of these agencies do on a daily basis, but we don’t support the hypocrisy that comes from those who receive that protection.
We suppose it is OK in their minds to be protected by armed officers’ pistols but not OK for law-abiding Americans to own firearms for their own protection.
This is hypocrisy run amok.
Those who preach about taking our guns away live in nice, tucked-away gated communities guarded by people who carry weapons to protect them. But they also tell honest gun owners they can’t possess the weapons they choose to own, such as AR-15s.
While we are on the subject of AR-15s, we found it interesting that when Biden was campaigning in Michigan on Tuesday, he referred to an AR-15 as an AR-14. Those who own guns like these know that there is no such thing as an AR-14. Biden, who is on record as being for gun control, also referred to an AR-14 as a machine gun. Again, AR-14s don’t exist. He was obviously referring to AR-15s, which are semi-automatic, not automatic, as he said in a heated, foul-mouthed argument with a worker in the Fiat-Chrysler auto plant.
These are the types of politicians who simply know nothing about guns. They don’t respect the generations that passed down the art of hunting wild game to their kids, nor do they respect the traditions of people owning guns for target shooting at shooting ranges.
We would suggest to Biden & Co. that if they really want to do something about guns, they should turn their focus to the high murder rates in cities such as Chicago, Baltimore, New York City, Los Angeles and other high homicide-rate cities. They won’t do this, though, because it doesn’t fit their narrative.
They’d rather focus on law-abiding, taxpaying gun owners who respect the Second Amendment and the rule of law.
And that’s very unfortunate, to say the least, especially when they enjoy protection from agents carrying guns.
