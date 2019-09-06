Former Vice President Joe Biden has a long history of making insensitive statements, and he also has a history of telling stories filled with inaccuracies.
For example, in 1987, Biden dropped out of the presidential race amid charges that he had plagiarized the speeches of a British politician and others.
The list of insensitive statements and inaccurate stories told by the current Democratic presidential candidate is quite long and makes one wonder if he doesn’t do this on purpose or if there is something possibly wrong with Biden’s memory.
His most recent gaffe involved comments he originally made in 2016 and again Friday regarding being in Afghanistan while still vice president. Biden told a crowd on the campaign trail that a four-star general had asked him to travel to Afghanistan, a dangerous trip into “godforsaken country” to honor the heroism of a Navy captain. Biden told the crowd the White House didn’t want him to go, but he said he went, and told the story about a Navy captain who had rappelled into a 60-foot ravine under fire and recovered the body of a comrade, carrying him on his back. The general wanted Biden to pin a Silver Star on the reluctant American hero.
“He said, ‘Sir, I don’t want the damn thing. Do not pin it on me, sir! Please, sir. Do not do that!’ He died. He died.”
If this was true, we would applaud the vice president for going to a dangerous place and trying to pin a medal on a true hero. But it’s not true.
The Washington Post reported that Biden had visited Afghanistan in 2008, but as a senator, not as vice president, and the military man who performed the rescue was a 20-year-old Army specialist, not a Navy captain.
And that soldier, Kyle J. White, never had a Silver Star or any other medal pinned on his chest by Biden.
At a White House ceremony six years after Biden’s visit, White stood at attention as President Barack Obama placed a Medal of Honor around his neck.
It is absolutely outrageous how someone could tell such an embellished story. In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony.
One element of Biden’s story is rooted in an actual event: In 2011, the vice president did pin a medal on a heartbroken soldier, Army Staff Sgt. Chad Workman, who didn’t believe he deserved the award.
The campaign has not disputed any of the facts in The Washington Post report.
In an interview with Washington Post opinion columnist Jonathan Capehart after the report was first published, Biden suggested he was telling Workman’s story in New Hampshire, although almost none of the details he offered matched what actually happened to Workman.
Telling crowds of people on numerous times a false story about our soldiers is simply disingenuous. Biden surely knows that he didn’t pin the medal on White and that Obama did.
He needs to quit telling these crowds whose votes he is seeking false stories about our military men and women that simply didn’t happen. He also needs to apologize to White, his family and all of the other people he has hurt with his false accounts of this story which happened only in Biden’s imagination.
