In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump saw the massive problem on our southern border with illegal immigrants coming into our country by the thousands on any given day.
Part of his platform while a candidate for president was to build a wall to keep out those who would defy our laws. We believe this platform was a major reason he was elected president. Once Trump was elected, he lived up to that promise and built more than 400 more miles of border wall. The number of people trying to enter our country illegally then dropped significantly. Trump worked with Mexico’s leaders and got them to do more to control their southern border.
Trump was also successful in getting countries south of Mexico to do more to control their borders.
Trump also obtained an agreement from Mexico that asylum seekers, a large number of whom weren’t legitimate, had to wait in Mexico until their requests could be evaluated.
Now, we are unfortunately seeing all of the border control progress made under Trump evaporating under President Joe Biden. In recent weeks, the number of unaccompanied children and family units in custody has tripled, and there were more than 100,000 migrant encounters in February alone. Detention facilities are overflowing with people. It is estimated that detention facilities are over capacity by almost 700%.
The drastic jump directly followed Biden’s inauguration and his first executive order halting southern border wall construction. Discussion of asylum for those who enter our country illegally have no doubt fueled this flow of migrants.
Thousands and thousands of illegal immigrants are coming into our country on Biden’s watch because his words and executive orders covey the message that the welcome mat is out.
This is really sad, because Biden took an oath to defend the Constitution. By allowing individuals to come into our country illegally, he is ignoring his constitutional responsibility to defend our borders against invasion as well as immigration laws passed by our duly elected representatives.
The result is chaos on our southern border, and Biden deserves a lion’s share of the blame.
Enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to place blame where blame isn’t deserved.
Pelosi, who really is the gift that keeps on giving for Republican fundraising, is now claiming that the crisis on our southern border isn’t Biden’s fault, but Trump’s fault.
Speaking last weekend on ABC, Pelosi said: “This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us. What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border and they are working to correct that.”
Actually, Madam Speaker, Biden inherited a border that we had gained more control over during Trump’s watch.
Sanctuary cities, calls for open borders by some in Pelosi’s Democratic Party and a section in the latest COVID relief bill that those here illegally are entitled to the same $1,400 payments as Americans are contributors to this surge. Now we have FEMA called in to assist an overwhelmed border patrol and reports of minors being held in corrugated containers in overcrowded conditions.
There are also reports of the drug smugglers and human traffickers taking advantage of the chaos on our border.
It’s easy to point fingers at others. Pelosi must know deep down that what she is saying is not founded in fact but is ridiculous.
Trump got it right on the wall. Biden, Pelosi and company’s actions have encouraged illegal activity, and now they’re seeing the repercussions of it.
They’re to blame, not Trump. Plain and simple.
