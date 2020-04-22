Calling millions of citizens of our country a “basketful of deplorables” is an ultimate insult and demonstrates that a person has a very elitist attitude and looks down on those they are unfairly labeling.
Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton used these despicable words during her failed 2016 campaign and it had a lot to do with her losing the presidential race, aside from running a horrible campaign. At a fundraiser in New York City in 2016, Clinton labeled some supporters of then-candidate Donald Trump as “deplorables,” calling them racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and Islamaphobic. She went on to say, “You name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”
No politician, Republican, Democrat or independent, should ever put a large segment of our nation’s population in this category, because it is unfairly labeling and also it is simply untrue to label people who these politicians don’t even know as racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and Islamaphobic.
It’s total stereotyping and had no place in our society in 2016. It certainly has no place in our society in 2020 or any other year moving ahead for that matter.
But in comes Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who we all know can’t help but make bizarre and insulting comments when he’s on the campaign trail. While Biden didn’t call a large segment of our population a “basketful of deplorables,” he came pretty close recently.
Last week, at a virtual fundraiser, Biden was asked if he expected to connect with Trump supporters to help him win the White House.
“His base? Probably not,” Biden responded. “There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is engaged in the politics of division. They really support the notion that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad.”
Again, this is a man who will likely be the Democratic nominee for president this year and he is stereotyping just as Clinton did in 2016. No, Mr. Biden, the majority of Trump supporters don’t think all Mexicans are rapists and that all Muslims are bad. Sure, there are sadly some Trump supporters who may think that, but we believe that is a very small percentage of his base.
The majority of Trump’s base is simply tired of illegal immigrants coming into our country and draining our resources and we believe Trump’s strong anti-illegal immigration stance in 2016 helped him get elected to the presidency. And to even suggest that Trump’s base is anti-Islam is simply an absurd comment to make that is backed up by no truth whatsoever.
Biden went on to claim that Trump is dividing the country based on ethnicity and race. But in 2012, Biden, who was then vice president, famously warned a black audience that then-GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was “gonna put y’all back in chains” if elected to the White House.
It’s very odd that Biden brought up that Trump is dividing the country based on ethnicity and race when Biden played on race in 2012 with that comment about Romney and is now playing on division saying that if you support Trump, you dislike Hispanics and Muslims.
This is the clear definition of the politics of division and Biden is clearly playing on this division, which he accuses Trump of doing.
It’s very hypocritical on Biden’s part, but not at all surprising coming from him, given his past statements that are, in fact, racially charged and insensitive to minorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.