There is something very odd about the fact that it’s been six weeks since President Joe Biden was sworn into office and he has not held one press conference.
As commander in chief, Biden has a duty and a responsibility to talk to the citizens of this country to fill them in on major issues and discuss what his administration is doing about them.
Like him or not, former President Donald Trump held his first news conference Feb. 16, 2017. Former President Barack Obama held his first news conference Feb. 9, 2009.
This is not some right-wing attack against Biden for avoiding news conferences. Many left-leaning media outlets, including The Washington Post, have also called out Biden for not speaking to the American people.
We commend Biden for finally speaking to the American people Thursday night, but an important question remains: Why did it take so long for him to talk to the public?
There have been anonymous reports coming out of the White House that the staff does not have faith Biden can stand before the American people and have a press conference. There have also been reports that Vice President Kamala Harris has been talking to heads of state from the White House instead of Biden. Biden has fielded one or two informal questions at a time, but it’s usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.
Again, why?
Could you imagine the outcry from the mainstream media if Trump had gone six weeks without speaking to the press? He would have been tarred and feathered by them in the 24-hour news cycle.
Biden is the first president in four decades who has not held a formal question-and-answer question session with the press. This is simply unprecedented and very odd.
Given the large number of executive orders that Biden issued in his first days in office, we believe he had a duty and an obligation to address the press and the American people to explain and defend that unusually high number in a such short span of time.
So why didn’t he speak after issuing all of these executive orders? Millions of Americans would love to know, as would leaders in other countries.
The point of press briefings is to give the media an opportunity to press Biden on major policy issues and to engage in back-and-forth dialogue that can draw out information and thoughts that go beyond the administration’s carefully crafted talking points. They are also essential to inform the American public.
Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the president’s accessibility to the media and suggested that a news conference was likely by the end of March.
The end of March seems like a very long time for a president not to speak to the press and the American people. What is also strange is that those working in the Biden administration have indicated the annual State of the Union speech is tentatively planned for the end of March. State of the Union speeches held by presidents at the invitation of the Congress are typically held in late January or early February.
We know Biden isn’t the best speaker in the world. He makes gaffes and has a tendency to get his words mixed up quite often, but he ran for this office and won the election. He knew what he was getting into becoming president, and that includes keeping the American public informed through interaction with the media.
Of course Biden has a lot on his plate. We know that and understand the responsibilities of that office, but the longer he avoids talking to the press the more speculation is going to arise.
Having said that, we believe he owes it to the press corps and the American people to break his long silence and take to the podium to speak to his countrymen at reasonable intervals.
