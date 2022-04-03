It has been demonstrated again that President Joe Biden’s worst enemy is his own big mouth.
For decades, first as a U.S. senator and more recently as vice president and now president, Biden has seemed to commit gaffes as frequently as a dog sheds fleas.
As Americans, it’s embarrassing to see the leader of the free world say stupid and even dangerous things.
His latest blunder or blunders happened last weekend while speaking to American soldiers stationed in Poland. In a room full of soldiers who looked like they were about to fall asleep while listening to Biden, he told them they would soon be standing next to tanks.
“You’re going to see when you’re there – some of you have been there – you’re going to see women, young people, standing in the middle, in front of a damn tank, saying, ‘I’m not leaving.’ ”
These words gave the impression to many in our country and across the world that Biden was going to commit American soldiers to Ukraine, contrary to often-stated U.S. policy against doing so.
Not long after the odd remarks were made, the White House spin room was forced to clean up Biden’s mess. Aides repeatedly insisted that no troops are going to be sent to Ukraine.
Of course troops aren’t going to be sent to Ukraine, but the fact that Biden gave the impression that they were shows someone who continuously has a problem with putting his foot in his mouth and clearly isn’t capable of giving a speech without going off script in a very reckless way.
As if it wasn’t bad enough that Biden said these words to our soldiers and by extension the whole world, he later said Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power.
This, too, was another reckless statement from Biden. Sure, Putin is a murderous thug and an evil man, but he is also leader of a country that has abundant nuclear weapons that can reach our shores in a matter of minutes.
These reckless words, which weren’t in his prepared speech, only play into Putin’s hands. The Russian leader can effectively use Biden’s words for propaganda and tell his people this is another example that the west is out to get him. Biden’s words certainly must have dismayed the anti-war activists in Russia.
It’s worth noting that several European leaders, including French President Emanuel Macron, said Biden’s remarks could make it harder to resolve the conflict. Macron went on to say that he wouldn’t have used those words because he wants to stop the war and needs to keep a line of communication open with Putin in an effort to do that.
After the White House spent all weekend having to walk back Biden’s reckless comments, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Biden was referring to Putin’s power in the region, not calling for regime change.
Good try there, Mr. Secretary, but unfortunately our friends and foes had a far different interpretation. The damage was already done after Biden made these comments about Putin, so the White House’s attempt at spin failed miserably. Biden did nothing to help matters when he told a reporter he “was not walking anything back.”
In the final analysis, this is not only a total embarrassment, but is really worrisome and all the more reason that Biden needs to listen to his handlers and stay on script all of the time.
Words matter and in the current environment carelessly chosen words can result in unforeseen and even deadly consequences.