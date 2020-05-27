It cannot be said enough that for decades, the national Democratic Party has taken the black vote in this country for granted.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is one of these national Democrats who believes he is deserving of all black votes. This is interesting coming from the former vice president who only several months ago praised segregationist former Democratic colleagues he served with in the U.S. Senate in the 1970s. He also has a spotty legislative record on integration in general and was a key supporter of the 1994 crime bill, which included a mandatory life sentence for repeat offenders that locked up more African American men than any other crime bill has in decades.
And in an interview last week, Biden was invited by host Charlamagne tha God (not his real name) to appear as a guest on his radio show, “The Breakfast Club.” As the interview drew to a close, Biden said: “If you’ve got a problem figuring out if you’re for me or (President Donald) Trump, then you ain’t black.”
This is code for “President Trump’s a racist and Biden’s not.” We would argue quite the opposite. People who make comments like this know what they are doing and saying, but they say it anyway to get it out there, then they retract it or apologize later after well-deserved backlash, knowing they got out what they clearly wanted to say.
Biden later said on a call with the National Black Chamber of Commerce: “I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.” He continued: “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.”
Mr. Biden, you’re a total hypocrite for this previous statement after you just told an entire race of people how to vote.
His campaign said Biden was speaking in jest.
This wasn’t a comment you use for amusement to make a joke of. He was talking about an entire race of American citizens. His over-the-top comments have backfired on him by many in the black community, even fellow Democrats, and rightfully so.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said he was “shocked and surprised” by Biden’s remark. Choosing not to respond directly to a question about the suggestion it was said in jest, Scott said he was “struck by the condescension and the arrogance in his comments.”
“I could not believe my ears that he would stoop so low to tell folks what they should do, how they should think, and what it means to be black. That is as arrogant, and offensive, and demeaning as I can imagine in this time that we’re living,” Scott said.
It was demeaning, offensive and it came across as if Biden is entitled to the black vote. Votes are earned, Mr. Biden, not taken for granted, as you so indicated.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that Biden’s comments “were truly offensive, but a rare and honest insight into liberals’ thinking. Liberals believe you really can’t be black, Latino, female, or intelligent unless you support their liberal agenda.”
It’s worth noting that 1.3 million black people voted for Trump for president in 2016. These numbers clearly show that black people, just like white people, can educate themselves on the candidates and make an informed decision on who they’re going to vote for.
It’s not just Republicans balking at Biden’s very insensitive statement. Some Democratic political consultants critized Biden’s remarks as well. “This is so embarrassing and hurtful I don’t even know where to begin,” tweeted Rodericka Applewhaite, a former staffer on Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.
Briahna Joy Gray, a former spokeswoman for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and a frequent Biden critic, tweeted that the former vice president had “picked up on establishment media talking points.”
“This is the natural consequence of the reductive view of race & politics being pushed by the ‘identity is destiny’ crowd,” she wrote. “Charming.”
Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, told CBS News that Mr. Biden could not “take the African American vote for granted.”
Sadly, Biden is taking the black vote for granted, as he and his party always have. Mr. Biden, we have news for you: The black vote should never be taken for granted as you suggested. It should be earned by courting their votes, not expecting them.
Your comments were arrogant, highly offensive to the black community and show a sense of entitlement you think you have among an entire race of people. And beyond those issues, they serve only to further divide our country on the issue of race.
We would submit that your highly insensitive comments alienated a lot of black voters for the upcoming election in November. Once again, black people are very smart and very capable of doing their own research about who to vote for without someone like Biden telling them that they “ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.