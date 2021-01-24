Last week, our nation began a new political era with the passing of power from former President Donald Trump to new President Joe Biden. Biden, a Democrat, takes the reins from the Republican Trump at a time of great ideological division in the United States, and he takes office with a stated intention to work toward healing and unity.
Opinions will vary on the best path forward, and the road will undoubtedly be rocky, but it is our wish for Biden to be successful in this goal. This does not mean, of course, that Americans of all political persuasions are expected to support each of the Biden administration’s policies. Quite the opposite, in fact. The Biden White House – in conjunction with a Democratic-controlled House and a Senate very narrowly leaning left – will inevitably push initiatives that conservatives find difficult, if not impossible, to endorse. But sober debate about policy is not, in and of itself, unhealthy. Problems arise only when we reject cooperation and refuse to listen to opposing views.
“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days,” Biden said in his inaugural address Wednesday. “I know the forces that divide us are deep, and they are real, but I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart. The battle is perennial, and victory is never assured.
“Through Civil War, the Great Depression, world war, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice and setbacks, our better angels have always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us, enough of us have come together to carry all of us forward, and we can do that now.”
Time will tell whether Biden will foster an atmosphere of healthy discourse in Washington and around the nation. But after months of considerable unrest – from the riots and demonstrations in the streets of American cities over the summer to the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 – we believe most Americans would welcome renewed calm, humility and respect in the way we handle disagreements.
We are hopeful, but not exactly optimistic, that Biden will achieve this ambition. For one thing, many of society’s ills are born around kitchen tables, not on Capitol Hill. The federal government can strive to set a better example, but it cannot flip a switch that magically bridges our philosophical gaps and corrects our cultural failures. Furthermore, recent history does not suggest our political factions are in the mood to harmonize: Biden’s party certainly showed little interest in finding compromise with the Trump administration, just as Republicans were generally unwilling to entertain then-President Barack Obama’s notions. Unfortunately, it probably is “foolish fantasy” to expect that to change now.
Meanwhile – and of more immediate concern – the Biden administration now takes over the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines, the single most important objective of the first 100 days of his presidency. After nearly a year, the U.S. yearns for the pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 Americans, to be a thing of the past. While the Trump administration deserves credit for its role in expediting development of the vaccines, it now falls on Biden to ensure the shots are widely, efficiently and quickly distributed. Significant setbacks or failures in this effort would be a troubling start to Biden’s term.
Finally, we express appreciation to Trump for his service to the nation. By any measure, the Trump years were a roller coaster, and it will probably be some time before our nation has a leader who is quite so polarizing. Even his most ardent supporters must admit his term was a complicated affair. The glow of his successes – such as tax cuts, the elimination of needless business regulations and the confirmations of three conservative Supreme Court justices, among others – is dimmed by dual impeachments, his incessant attacks on the free press and numerous self-inflicted stumbles, most recently his sustained and baseless claims that he won a presidential election that he clearly lost.
Of course, every presidency is a mixed bag, though perhaps not often to the extreme we experienced under Trump. But despite his shortcomings, more than 74 million Americans voted for Trump to serve a second term, and Biden has expressed his intent to work for those Americans just as diligently as he will work for his own voters. Our wish is for Biden to keep that pledge, and also for Trump voters give Biden a fair chance. We were dismayed when many Democrats seemingly refused to recognize that Trump was the duly elected leader, with some going so far as to claim that Trump was “not my president.” We urge Republicans not to play the same silly game, but rather to accept the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency while also committing to stand up for conservative principles and to present stout but respectful opposition when warranted.
At its best, American democracy is not about silencing the other side – it is about passionately fighting for your beliefs and accepting the results. We expect to often disagree fiercely with Biden’s proposals, but we sincerely hope his presidency brings an era of positivity and healing for our nation.
