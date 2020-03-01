Gov. Andy Beshear took a lot of heat during his first day in office in December, when he fired 11 members of the Kentucky Board of Education.
Some of these members were appointees of former Gov. Matt Bevin whose terms hadn’t expired. Many were outspoken advocates for charter schools, which are allowed under Kentucky law.
We stated in a Dec. 15 editorial that the firing of these board members by Beshear, an opponent of charter schools, was pure retaliation for their support of charter schools and to appease the teachers’ union. Beshear appointed only Democrats to the board once he fired the previous board.
We believe that was his reason. Deep down, Beshear knows that was the reason, and we believe a lot of people who carefully looked at his action know that’s why he did what he did as well.
We also pointed out in that same editorial that it was very odd that Beshear did this, considering he challenged Bevin in 2017 over a similar action Bevin took and lost in court. That year, Beshear took Bevin to court for Bevin’s reorganization of several state education boards, with the Kentucky Supreme Court ultimately deciding in Bevin’s favor.
Now, as governor, Beshear used that same authority to remake the state board of education.
Yes, it is difficult to make sense of this.
Beshear’s actions were challenged in court by the ousted board members, and a series of state court judges left Beshear’s executive order intact. The former board members then took their case to federal court, but a federal judge on Thursday denied their request for an emergency injunction.
Republican legislators in Frankfort were rightfully upset about Beshear’s overhaul of the school board and on Tuesday, Senate President Robert Stivers introduced a bill that would block a similar action from occurring again.
The bill Stivers introduced would ensure political, gender and racial diversity on the board that oversees Kentucky’s K-12 education system. Also, under the bill, Beshear’s appointees would lose their seats but could be reconsidered for reappointment if the measure becomes law. The legislation calls for “proportional representation” among Democrats and Republicans on the state school board based on voter registration numbers. As a result, not all of Beshear’s appointees would be able to be reappointed.
This seems like a very sensible and reasonable piece of legislation that would provide a level playing field on our state’s education board. People from all political parties, not just one, should be on that board and that board should consist of people from different ethnic backgrounds and genders. This bill would ensure just that. We are hopeful that it is enacted and becomes law, because fairness and diversity of ideas are needed on that board, for our children’s sake.
