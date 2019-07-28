The passage Tuesday of a bill to reauthorize the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund was a no-brainer.
The measure ensures victims and first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that the fund never runs out of money.
On that fateful day, more than 400 first responders were killed, and since then more than 2,000 first responders and victims have died from diseases and health problems stemming from exposure to toxic materials that were present in the debris. Another 50,000 people and first responders have been diagnosed with 9/11-related issues, including cancer.
These numbers show how imperative it was to pass this most important piece of legislation.
Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office said the costs to pay the outstanding claims and future claims would be $10.2 billion over the next decade.
While this is a lot of money, consider how much benefit this fund will be to those who have been battling illnesses from 9/11. This compensation fund has the real potential to prolong the lives of people who are sick and hopefully help others overcome their illnesses.
While we commend the 97 senators who voted to reauthorize this fund, we were somewhat troubled by the dissenting votes of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, and U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.
This newspaper has proudly endorsed Paul for senator on two occasions and has no regrets whatsoever in doing so. We think Paul has done a solid job as the state’s junior U.S. senator and has a voting record we mostly agree with.
We are thankful for Paul’s deep concern about our enormous deficit. He is on target in that we shouldn’t be giving money to countries that don’t like us very much and he is right to try to rein in a lot of wasteful spending in this country. He has made some good attempts to bring the issue of having increased spending balanced by budget cuts elsewhere before the U.S. Senate.
While we have tremendous respect for the senator, we simply disagree with his vote on this bill. We believe supporting the 9/11 compensation fund was simply the only option.
The budget deal reached last week between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders doesn’t even come close to offsetting spending increases, either by spending cuts elsewhere or revenue increases.
We think Paul would’ve been better advised to focus his fiscal convictions on the budget deal rather than the 9/11 fund. The same can be said of Lee.
Having said that, we are very happy that this much-needed 9/11 legislation was passed and signed into law by Trump.
