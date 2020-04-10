Hillary Clinton is a two-time loser for the highest office in the United States and, for some reason, still cannot accept the fact that she is not our president.
Not long after being defeated by President Donald Trump, Clinton wrote a book titled “What Happened.”
The answer to the title of her book is quite simple: You lost. In your second failed attempt at the White House in 2016, you called more than half of our country’s population a “basketful of deplorables,” came across as very mean, elitist and entitled and took for granted several Rust Belt states you should have won. In essence, you ran a horrible campaign and showed the average American a very mean, calculated and cold person to whom they could not relate.
Most presidential candidates and presidents, after losing their party’s nomination or a reelection bid, take the high road and go and do other positive things for our country. This is to their credit. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama have largely stayed out of the spotlight since they were term-limited, have hardly been critical at all and have let the current commander in chief do his job without criticism from them.
Clinton would be wise to learn from these two and take a cue on how to conduct herself and not come across as the bitter, angry sore loser as she has done for the past three years.
Even before Trump took the oath of office, Clinton was dogging him on social media and in public. Since he was sworn in, she has continued her crazy rants, and to this day she just can’t help herself from bashing the president who defeated her.
Most recently, Clinton took to Twitter to suggest that Trump was going to try to postpone or cancel the November election. Obviously, there is no truth whatsoever of this ridiculous comment, but one must consider the source.
She even took it a step further on her Twitter account, saying that Trump was using “racial rhetoric” as a distraction from his failure to “adequately prepare” the country in the weeks leading up to the pandemic.
Clinton was referring to Trump saying the virus came from China, which it did. He has said that not in a racist way, but rather a factual way, because that is, in fact, where it originated.
“Racial rhetoric” is right out of the national Democratic Party’s playbook. They’ve played on race and used it for their own personal gain for decades, and in doing so have failed to fulfill their promises, in many occasions, to those they say they are trying to stand up for.
“Racial rhetoric” is code for calling Trump a racist. What is very interesting about this is that it comes from someone who spoke fondly of the late U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., a former Ku Klux Klansman, at his funeral.
In 2017, Clinton said that she looked up to Byrd as a mentor and called him a noble man. She talked about how she sought his guidance when she was senator.
Wow. The person calling Trump a racist praised a former member of the KKK and a U.S. senator who filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for 14 hours before voting against it.
We guess in Clinton’s mind it is OK to support a true racist like Byrd who wore the white sheets and hood and who tried to block blacks from having the same rights as others because he was a Democrat.
There is no doubt Byrd was a racist. There is much doubt that Trump is a racist. Racist presidents don’t have black members in their Cabinet. They also don’t have a surgeon general in Jerome Adams, who is black and has been on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 on a daily basis, working for them. They also don’t help lower the black unemployment rate to a level it has not seen in decades.
This is the height of hypocrisy. But as we mentioned before, this is what the national Democratic Party does: They play on fear and racial issues when none exist in this administration or previous ones. It’s their modus operandi.
Clinton really just needs to fade off into the sunset, come to grips with reality that she was defeated in her last run for president, stop the race-baiting rhetoric she continues to spew on baseless grounds and actually do something positive with her life.
