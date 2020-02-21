There is no farming in New York City, just concrete everywhere, tall skyscrapers and limited amounts of green space such as Central Park.
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, formerly a Republican and now a Democrat, wants to be our next president. Unfortunately, he has shown that he might not be fit for prime time after revelations of some very disparaging past remarks about our nation’s farmers and minorities.
This elitist, multibillionaire politician, who seems to think he can buy his way to the White House, is a man who is not comfortable in his own skin. He puts his finger in the air to see which way the political winds are blowing, changes political parties on that basis and comes across as believing he is more intelligent and smarter than anyone else.
A case in point are comments the former mayor made in 2016, when he was talking about farmers. Bloomberg said, “I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer. It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn.”
These comments are blatantly ignorant and insulting to the countless farmers in our country who bust their backs each day on their farms. For a man whose business success was based on intelligence, Bloomberg doesn’t know much about farming, which is obvious from these ridiculous comments. What Mr. Bloomberg forgot to mention is there is a lot more that goes into farming than his grossly oversimplified explanation.
Modern farming uses very expensive, high-tech equipment, often with computer and GPS technology. Farmers must be knowledgable about pesticide and herbicide application and safety. Knowledge of the direction of the commodity markets, as well as the ins and outs of complicated farm programs, is also part of the equation.
This elitist know-it-all forgot to mention all of that. And the “no offense” comment he made was a jab at those who choose to be a farmer as a living. Farmers are hard-working people, most are well educated, and some are third- and and fourth-generation farmers. They take pride in their profession and the products they produce, as well they should.
If Bloomberg is the Democratic nominee, he is going to have a very hard time trying to convince farmers in middle America and elsewhere to vote for him after the disparaging remarks he made about them. His remarks were offensive and belittling and only show how little he knows about modern agricultural practices.
As if insulting farmers wasn’t bad enough, Bloomberg also insulted blacks and Latinos while speaking during an interview in 2011. Speaking before a crowd, he declared that there’s “this enormous cohort of black and Latino males” who “don’t know how to behave in the workplace” and “don’t have any prospects.”
“Well, for a long time, people have said there’s nothing you can do about it, but blacks and Latinos score terribly in school testing compared to whites and Asians. If you look at our jails, it’s predominantly minorities,” Bloomberg said in the interview.
He added: “If you look at where crime takes place, it’s in minority neighborhoods. If you look at who the victims and the perpetrators are, it’s virtually all minorities. This is something that has gone on for a long time. I assume it’s prevalent elsewhere but it’s certainly true in New York City. And for many, many years, people said there’s just nothing you can do about it.”
Wow.
This guy has launched an all-out assault on a large voting bloc on our country in the past few years. He’s criticized farmers and has criticized minorities’ behavior in the workplace, test scores and labeled many of them them as criminals.
Bloomberg should’ve known better than to make these degrading comments, because he’s going to have a very hard time gaining the trust of those in this voting bloc if he indeed becomes the Democratic nominee in 2020.
