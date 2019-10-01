Reading is a lot of fun and informative.
Through books, we gain knowledge about our history, science, nature, people, wars, interesting places in our country and other nations, stories of our ancestors, etc. For centuries, books have been around for people of all ages and we hope they continue to be for a long time.
One segment of our population that really loves books is children. Even before children enter school, they love to have books read to them. They even try to read little books with a lot of pictures in them on their own, which underscores their interest in books.
We're always highly encouraged and thrilled when we hear about upcoming book fairs in our community or surrounding areas, or when schools initiate new ways for children to get books to read. When these events occur, we typically write advance stories about them and, in many cases, cover the book fairs and school initiatives on the days they occur. We also, on some occasions, write editorials about these kind of events.
When we read the story on Stevenson Elementary School in Russellville putting new book vending machines in their school, we knew it was worth an editorial because this is a pretty special happening. On Thursday, Russellville Independent Schools held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the addition of two such machines into its schools this year.
The district’s middle and high school have also added a similar machine with a mix of novels and nonfiction books meant to entice older students into reading for pleasure. At Stevenson Elementary, students earn tokens for the machine through the school’s Accelerated Reader program.
The addition is the latest project in the district’s Russellville Reads literacy program. Through the Russellville Reads program, which is funded by a federal grant, the district has been able to engage students between preschool and 12th grade through several new initiatives, Key said.
By all accounts from school administrators in Russellville, the new machines have been a big hit with the students. On Mondays, administrators said kids are on the edges of their seats hoping they get tokens for another book. They are apparently really loving getting to take the book home and learn from it.
Additions such as this to the school are simply great incentives to get more children and teenagers to read, and that makes it all the more worthwhile.
