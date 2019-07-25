In politics, regardless of one’s political party, it is never OK to threaten to physically assault an elected official, especially the president of the United States.
It’s actually a federal offense to threaten to physically harm the president. Those who do so usually get a visit from the Secret Service, which investigates the threat and in some cases charges a suspect with a crime for the threats.
No physical threat against the president is acceptable, even if one simply says he or she was joking around about it.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a candidate for his party’s nomination for the presidency, must not have gotten the memo that it’s illegal to threaten a U.S. president.
Speaking to NBC’s Seth Meyers a few nights ago, Booker made the following comments about President Donald Trump: “Donald Trump is a guy who, you understand, he hurts you and my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is if I did that.” Booker added that he finds Trump to be a “physically weak specimen.”
Booker went on to say, “The American people are practical. Do they think these people are ready to lead with language like that?”
Unbelievable. This man is a sitting U.S. senator and is running for president, and he has the audacity to say that he wants to punch Trump. Not only are his comments a clear threat, his reference to Trump being elderly is not only an insult to Trump but an insult to the millions of elderly people in this country – many of whom may be inspired by the energy displayed by our current president.
These are really odd statements coming from a man who preaches civility and tolerance. These words are neither of those things.
They are divisive, mean, threatening and unbecoming of a man who believes he should be the next president of the United States.
It’s also hypocritical to hear Booker say such things, considering he has criticized Trump for his use of extreme language, yet Booker resorts to the same type of language and threats that he accuses Trump of using. Trump, to our knowledge, has not threatened to punch a political opponent.
We guess Booker, who is floundering in the polls and whose fundraising has nearly hit rock bottom, was trying to make headlines. If that was his intent, he most certainly used the wrong approach by physically threatening Trump.
Perhaps Booker needs a visit from the Secret Service to remind him that his words were unfortunate and could have legal consequences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.