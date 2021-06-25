George Fant has reached the highest level in his craft, but he hasn’t forgotten where he started.
The offensive lineman with the NFL’s New York Jets recently held his George Fant Dream Big Camp in Bowling Green as a way of giving back to the community where he grew up, and his efforts putting the event together should be applauded.
When asked about the weekend’s success, he humbly turned the credit to his wife, Chastity, and his team, however.
Fant has done what countless youths across the country, including in Bowling Green and the entire southcentral Kentucky region, have tried to do. He was a standout athlete at Warren Central High School before taking his talents to Western Kentucky University, where he had a stellar career with the Hilltopper basketball team. He then turned his focus to football, playing a year in college before making his way to the NFL.
Now, he’s trying to help others in his community reach their goals as well.
Hundreds of kids attended his Dream Big Camp, which started June 18 with a football camp for third through 12th graders, split into two sessions, before a basketball camp for the same age group the next day.
It wasn’t just for the kids, either.
Fant held a financial wellness seminar as well, with the hopes of increasing financial literacy in the community.
It was all capped off Saturday with a night of family fun at Bowling Green Ballpark, where Fant brought stars from near and far together for a celebrity softball game.
The game featured several NFL players in addition to Fant, like 2020 first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton. It also gave fans a chance to see Hilltopper legends like Courtney Lee, Justin Johnson and Taywan Taylor, who were among those who took part in the game, as well as local standouts like Ta’Corian Darden, a Russellville High School graduate, and Jared Savage, a Warren Central graduate, both of whom continued their athletic careers at WKU.
Fant also helped shine a light on local musicians, who played during breaks in the action.
The efforts of area athletes to give back to their communities don’t go unnoticed.
The week before Fant’s Dream Big Camp, as a matter of fact, Russellville High School graduate Pedro Bradshaw, who recently finished his college basketball career at Bellarmine and is now pursuing a professional career, held his first PB32 Elite Camp, a free youth basketball camp.
Our area is lucky to have such gracious representatives in athletics who give the young people role models to look up to.