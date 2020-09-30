For months, marches and protests around the country have ignited discussions about civil rights and the role of law enforcement in our communities. On Saturday in Bowling Green, we witnessed an example of how that national dialogue inspired positive action locally.
The first Boys to Law Enforcement Day at Bowling Green Ballpark brought together area youths and local law enforcement representatives for a day of fun and relationship building. As news coverage shows images of tense interactions between protesters and police in various cities, it’s hard to imagine a better moment for the Bowling Green and Warren County community to foster an environment of trust and understanding between local officers and young people.
That was the whole idea. Tyreon Clark – director of the Boys to Men Leadership Group, a nonprofit organization that aims to boost young men’s academic, behavioral, emotional and social development – saw the demonstrations begin around the U.S. over the summer and approached local law enforcement leaders about creating what would ultimately become Boys to Law Enforcement Day.
The event came together with involvement from the Bowling Green and Western Kentucky University police departments, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Bowling Green Hot Rods, among others. The gathering was anchored by activities on the ballpark’s field, such as base running and flag football, and there was a panel discussion about the role of police in the community.
The main objective of the event was to bridge any gaps that might exist between local neighborhoods and the law enforcement profession.
“It just makes everyone comfortable,” Clark told the Daily News. “For the officers, it gives them hope when they see our youth, and it gives our youth hope when they see these officers out of their uniform having a good time. It allows everyone to just see each other as people.”
An understanding of our shared humanity is an important factor that unfortunately seems absent from the debates about civil rights and police issues in America. That’s why it’s heartening to know there are people working in our community to establish a foundation of trust and cooperation between police and rising generations.
We would be thrilled if Boys to Law Enforcement Day becomes an annual event, and organizers have said they intend to do just that. We’re proud to see members of our community come together in an effort to effect positive change during a tumultuous time in America.
