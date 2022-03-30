If you’ve noticed gas prices lately, then you’ve probably entertained a thought or two about transportation methods that do not put such a strain on your bank account. Walking and biking are, of course, two low-cost alternatives to driving – well, they are low-cost for the traveler, at least.
Someone must foot the bill to establish and maintain pedestrian and cycling pathways, and the city of Bowling Green recently received a substantial amount of funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that will go toward the rehabilitation of a key piece of infrastructure: the College Street pedestrian bridge, which is the only the only connection for bikers and pedestrians over the Barren River between downtown and the riverfront.
The transportation cabinet money – $1.6 million – comes via the federally funded Transportation Alternatives Program. That leaves city government on the hook for only $400,000 of the $2 million project.
The rehab will ensure the structural integrity of the 107-year-old bridge that was once used for vehicular traffic but has been strictly a pedestrian walkway since the early 1990s.
The project will involve removing the old lead paint on the bridge, upgrading the aging supports, installing new lighting and making needed repairs to the stone pier near the bridge.
The benefits of the project are multifaceted.
Most obvious is the continued access across the river for walkers and cyclists, but it also enhances opportunities for development and redevelopment in both the downtown and riverfront areas, promotes new riverfront recreation options and preserves a historic structure that is a focal point of the river corridor.
“We’re committed to riverfront development,” Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin said. “The pedestrian bridge is extremely important for downtown redevelopment.”
We are pleased to see the TAP money being put toward such an important project, and we applaud local officials for recognizing the need to update and maintain such a vital structure in our city.
“Our Opinion” pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News exclusively represent the majority opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or beliefs of any other Daily News employees.