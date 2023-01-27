Newly appointed Commonwealth's Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner has the reins as prosecutor for Warren and Edmonson counties, and she had plenty of kudos at her swearing-in ceremony Jan. 19.
Good reviews from well-respected members of the judicial community included Warren District Judge Kim Geoghegan and local attorney Hillary Hightower, both of whom complimented Bumgarner's work ethic and methodology and willingness to learn as a young lawyer.
Hightower also is a former prosecutor.
“The most impressive thing was her intuition," Hightower said of Bumgarner. "For such a young attorney, she knew not to ask certain questions, when to ask questions, how to ask them. I knew she was going to be super successful at trying cases.”
Bumgarner was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to complete the term of her longtime predecessor Chris Cohron, who won the last election for the Eighth Circuit Judicial District judge. Cohron served as CA for 20 years.
Bumgarner will fill the remainder of the unexpired term and plans to seek election for a full term in November, she said.
According to a news release announcing her appointment to the role, "Bumgarner has prosecuted a wide range of felonies from homicide to rape, assault and robbery, and has developed skills trying cases against child predators."
Bumgarner is a 2008 Western Kentucky University graduate who attended Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.
After obtaining her law degree, Bumgarner joined the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in 2012 as an assistant prosecutor.
She also has experience as a staff attorney for Circuit Judge John Grise and Wilson.
We wish Bumgarner good luck in her role and congratulate her on her appointment.