Butler County has had a need for “massive” infrastructure updates for some time, but there’s been one overriding problem that prevented the work from taking place.
“We just haven’t had the funds to do this,” county Judge-Executive Tim Flener said.
Thankfully, that problem has now been solved.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced recently that Butler County received $1,222,995 to improve its aging water systems and fire station. It’s the first time Butler County has received this kind of infrastructure money from the state.
The funding addresses several high-need areas.
The county has long been dealing with water leaks and shortages due to the water system’s infrastructure issues, the Daily News reported, and the Butler County Water System received $350,962 to replace 55,900 feet of the county’s oldest waterline to remedy this. The water district is contributing an additional $250,000 of its own to ensure that replacement of all six targeted sections can be completed.
Jacob Cuarta, general manager at the Butler County Water System, said the project should improve water pressure and service reliability for about 100 county residents, in addition to one section that will add capacity for the high school.
Another project will involve replacement of 72 gate valves and construction of 10 hydrants to improve the city of Morgantown’s water distribution system. The state awarded Morgantown $122,033, which Morgantown Utilities Superintendent Randell Gaskey said is “a start” to solving the problem.
Lastly, $750,000 from the Community Block Development Grant program will be spent to construct a state-of-the-art fire station in Morgantown. The station will include five bays, a kitchen, a large meeting and training room, an office and an equipment storage room.
The new station on Industrial Drive South will be located behind the police station, Phelps said, so both can be seen from the interstate and are closer to the school system. The facility will be a safer training space so the volunteer fire department can better serve the community, he said.
“Companies across the world are betting on Kentucky. Now is the time to invest in our infrastructure, our people and our future,” Beshear said in a news release. “That’s why the awards for these projects couldn’t come at a better time.”
We agree. These projects are important for Butler County, and we are glad to see the needed funding has been realized.