U.S. 31-W By-Pass was built for a different time period, when there were fewer businesses and much less traffic.
Rather than getting re-engineered completely to improve traffic flow and safety, the important business-lined street is going on a diet.
It’s called a road diet, where re-striping will change it from a cramped four-lane section to a three-lane configuration designed to ease congestion relating to left-hand turns that snarl traffic.
It comes on the heels of a consultant’s study and relates to the 1.5-mile stretch from University Boulevard’s roundabout to Lehman Avenue. It will be a three-lane artery with a two-way left-turn lane in the center.
It has, according to engineers, improved traffic congestion at other sites, though it sounds counterintuitive to reduce lanes to speed up traffic flow.
It’s expected to be complete by the end of the month.
If it works as expected, it will be a bit of a game-changer for that busy artery that is in dire need of attention because of its tight lanes and heavy traffic flow.
The project is expected to cost about $350,000. Most of the work will be done at night to minimize inconvenience to motorists.
“This removes all the left-turners out of the way of traffic,” said Joe Plunk, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 chief engineer. “There are a lot of left turns being made off that road.”
Perhaps a shinier toy for motorists will be traffic signal timing changes at Broadway and the bypass, where one can seemingly finish their lunch awaiting a green light that cycles through on four sides.
Reduced wait times are on the menu, and that change should put a smile on drivers’ faces.
The aforementioned consultant’s study, by Louisville-based Strand Associates three years ago, dubs the intersection as having “the worst operations on the corridor.”
We’re optimistic that the upcoming changes will transform the busy Bowling Green traffic flow in the area, and we salute those who made the recommendations and are happy re-striping won’t be overly costly to reduce a long-standing traffic hurdle for motorists and businesses in the aging thoroughfare.