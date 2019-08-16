”5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on.”
– U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and presidential candidate, in a Aug. 9 tweet
A lawyer before entering politics, Warren must not remember what she learned in law school very well. If she remembered law school – and, as she claims to be, is a reputable lawyer – she would know that in law, you deal with facts, not innuendo, and you do not make slanderous or libelous remarks.
The remarks she made are not one iota factual, but rather are blatant lies by a politician who is stumbling in the polls and will do or say anything, no matter if it’s a lie or not, to gain traction in a candidacy that we believe is going nowhere.
Mrs. Warren really needed to check the facts of this five-year-old case before spouting out these lies. Here are the facts: On the evening of Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown, 6-foot-4 and weighing 280 pounds, and a friend entered the Ferguson Market & Liquor in Ferguson, Mo. Brown stole several packages of cigarillos and shoved the clerk, who notified police.
Ferguson Police Department Officer Darren Wilson initially encountered the pair when they were walking in the middle of the street, and he told them to get on the sidewalk. He then realized they were suspects in the robbery he had heard on the police radio and backed his vehicle, an SUV, to stop them from walking any farther. Brown then reached through the open driver’s window and punched and grabbed Wilson. Brown tried to grab Wilson’s gun but ended up getting shot in one of his hands. Autopsy results and bullet trajectory, skin from Brown’s palm on the outside of the SUV door as well as Brown’s DNA on the inside of the driver’s door corroborate Wilson’s account that during the struggle, Brown used his right hand to grab and attempt to control Wilson’s gun.
Wilson, fearing for his life during this struggle, shot and killed Brown only after Brown charged the officer. These are the facts that Warren conveniently ignored when she called Wilson a murderer.
Two other important facts that Warren failed to tweet out that are very relevant – considering Wilson, his wife and kids are still living in hiding – is that a grand jury in Ferguson did not return an indictment against Wilson. And in 2015, then-President Barack Obama’s own Department of Justice investigation report concluded there was “no credible evidence” that Wilson had not acted in self-defense in shooting Brown and that it was a justified shooting. The DOJ investigation was based on both forensics evidence and eyewitness accounts.
This is character assassination at its worst. Wilson, who had to leave the force because of fear for his and his family’s lives, was cleared of any wrongdoing by both the Ferguson grand jury and the DOJ. His wife had to deliver their kids under an assumed name because of character assassination like Warren is spewing.
Wilson’s life nor his family’s life will never be the same. All he was doing on the night of Aug. 9, 2014, was doing his job. He took Brown’s life, but by no means was it murder as Warren has said it was.
To call this man a murderer is simply beyond the pale. Also, why did she mention him being a white police officer? We can answer that: Because people like Warren and many other members of her party – like U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., another presidential candidate, who also mentioned him being white and called Wilson a murderer – love playing the race card. In code, they’re saying he’s white, so he’s automatically a racist. These ideologues can’t help themselves. They have no shame about who they hurt with these vile lies. It’s part the national Democratic Party playbook to play on race.
To Mrs. Warren and Mrs. Harris, we say shame on you for calling someone who was simply doing his duty when he was unnecessarily attacked a murderer.
Your words are reprehensible and show you don’t care what hateful, untrue words like these can do to an innocent man and his family.
