The definition of a dictator, according to Oxford, is a ruler with total power over a country, typically one who has obtained control by force.
When we think of dictators, we think of Julius Caesar, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Josef Stalin, Saddam Hussein, Bashar al-Assad, Kim Jong Un, Moammar Gadhafi and others.
These were all men who came to power either thorough military coups or by voter manipulation, where people voted but the elections were so that those ruling the country were guaranteed a victory to continue to hold their grip on power over a country and its people.
The dictators we mentioned were all very evil people who all had blood on their hands from the slaughter of millions of people. Dictators care little about their people and provide very little to them and truly only care about their own personal power and survival. Some of them stay in power for decades.
We are truly blessed in America that we have term limits on our presidents and limits on presidential power. Under our Constitution, no president in our country shall be allowed to serve more than two four-year terms.
Our country has co-equal branches of government designed by our founders to prevent one branch from being dominant. Because of this, we are a better country because no one will ever have absolute power.
Every four years we have a presidential election in our country, and in 2016 there were two general election candidates: Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The American people went to the polls and voted for the candidate of their choice and they chose Trump. He was duly elected through our Electoral College, which decides who becomes president.
There was no military coup or use of force when Trump got elected president as he won on his own merit. Sadly, for the past three-plus years, Democrats have been trying to kick our duly elected president out of office. On a strictly partisan vote after the shortest and most partisan presidential impeachment in history, the House impeached him, but he was acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday.
The Democrats didn’t get their way in the Senate and they are very angry about it. So angry and desperate, in fact, that one of the House managers, U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., went on the U.S. Senate floor and said Trump is a dictator who must be removed from office.
Where was this loudmouth from New York during the 2016 election? Did he not see that Trump defeated his choice for president and that Trump carried the Electoral College in a big way against a flawed candidate with considerable baggage?
Sure he did, but he’s an ideologue whose hatred of Trump was seen in the House impeachment trial and his casual use of the word dictator.
Dictators don’t respect the rule of law. Trump has had many of his initiatives, especially pertaining to immigration, ruled against by the judicial branch. He didn’t defy them, he respected their rulings and moved on. Under a dictatorship, the press is normally suppressed and censored. This is hardly the case here. While the relationship between Trump and the media is often adversarial, the media gives as good as it gets.
Words have consequences and this word should’ve never been used by this congressman. He should be ashamed of himself for even trying to compare Trump to those we mentioned, but Nadler seems totally oblivious to shame.
His words were reckless, mean-spirited, plain stupid and truly shows how much contempt he has for a duly elected president and those who elected them.
Shame on you, sir.
Don't forget Chairman Mao. Estimated at killing over 60 million of his own people. Josef Stalin had 20-40 million executed or starved to death. And these are Communists. If Trump was Hitler or the above, Nadler wouldn't be alive today. And most of the press, and Democrats.
