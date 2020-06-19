All kids love toys. Part of being a kid is playing with and enjoying toys.
Across our great country, there are hundreds of thousands of kids who love different toys. There’s so many to choose from today that kids have a variety to choose from.
One of the most popular toys for toddlers right now is Paw Patrol. Not only is Paw Patrol a cartoon about a squad of canine helpers, it’s also a toy along with towers and ladders that countless kids play with on a daily basis. The team includes Marshall, a firefighting Dalmatian; Rubble, a bulldog construction worker; and Chase, a German shepherd who is also a police officer clad in blue. In watching the cartoon and even playing with the toys, Chase says stuff like “Chase is on the case!” and “All in a police pup’s day!” as he rescues kittens in his SUV.
Chase is obviously a harmless character, as anyone who has watched “Paw Patrol” would know. He’s a good police officer and he is shown with a smile on his face in a friendly nature.
The majority of Americans, we believe, have no problem playing with Paw Patrol characters or watching the TV show because it is as harmless as harmless gets. We agree with those who agree that it is harmless for toddlers to watch and play with Paw Patrol characters, which include Chase.
But we guess we and millions of Americans were wrong when we learned several days ago that there are calls for the TV show and Paw Patrol characters to no longer be sold because it has a police officer in it.
Last week, the show’s official Twitter account put out a call for “Black voices to be heard,” and commenters came after Chase. “Euthanize the police dog,” they said. “Defund the Paw Patrol.” “All dogs go to heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol.” Some called the show pro-law enforcement “pawpaganda”; others demanded Chase’s resignation from the Adventure Bay Police Department.
These calls were absolutely absurd, to say the least, but sadly this is the world we have come to live in.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, summed up this asinine proposal the best when he said about Paw Patrol, “The absurdity knows no end.”
The fact that those who have made millions and millions of dollars off of Paw Patrol would even bring up this as a discussion is simply mind-boggling.
Toddlers love Paw Patrol. They don’t think about, nor do they have the brain capacity to understand, what Chase really is. Their parents might tell them that he is a police officer, but toddlers fully can’t comprehend what that means.
They see Chase as a fun character, just like his friends in Paw Patrol, that’s it. Toddlers don’t see race when they play with Paw Patrol characters like Chase nor do they see it when they watch “Paw Patrol.”
What they get out of Chase and his buddies is a lot of fun and excitement, which is what part of being a kid is all about.
Those suggesting that the show be canceled and its characters be pulled from the shelves are simply halfwits who have no credibility whatsoever.
We say to them, with all of the problems this world is facing, why not focus on those issues instead of reaching very far with baseless accusations going after fictional characters of a kids TV show?
We really wonder sometimes what rock people like this have crawled out from under.
