When millions of Americans tuned in to the first presidential debate Tuesday, we are sure most of them were hoping to hear what the candidates’ plans were for moving our country forward over the next four years.
After all, the point of debates is to explain what your plans are to help voters and this country if you are elected to the highest office in our land.
We don’t believe this was too much to ask of the two candidates, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Unfortunately, instead of actually learning what the candidates’ plans were to make our country a better place, we instead witnessed childish behavior by both men.
For an hour and a half, we watched as the two candidates continuously interrupted each other while they were speaking. The moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, was caught in the middle and didn’t do the best job in our opinion of overseeing the debate.
It literally was reminiscent of two children arguing on the playground at school, which is really sad because we have a lot of really important issues facing this country right now and to get on a national stage before millions of viewers and act like children was beyond disappointing.
As the leader of the free world, other countries look up to us in many regards for leadership and as a role model to follow.
Can you imagine what they think of us now after watching two men spar back and forth on a presidential debate stage Tuesday evening?
We don’t know what other countries think, but we would venture a guess that they feel the same as us and millions of others that what happened on that debate stage was a total embarrassment.
Trump should’ve known better, and Biden should’ve known better than to interrupt each other continuously for an hour and a half.
They should’ve also known the perception the continuous interruptions would cause across our country and others.
We as Americans expect more from these candidates. The next debate among the two candidates is scheduled Tuesday in Salt Lake City. We certainly hope before then that the sponsor of the debates, the Commission on Presidential Debates, works with both campaigns to ensure that neither candidate is allowed to rudely interrupt the other one while they’re talking. We would hope that the candidates would adhere to these pleas and actually gave a debate about the issues and what they plan to do for our country if they are reelected or elected to the White House.
Honestly, if the second debate goes like the first one did and the continuous interruption continues, we would say go ahead and cancel the third debate as it would be clear by then that neither candidate is going to adhere to the rules and their messages aren’t going to be heard by millions of Americans so there would be no point of a third debate.
We are hopeful this doesn’t happen and we will see more civil discourse in the second debate. This election needs to be about ideas and their vision where they are going to take this country moving forward, not about getting into a screaming match with each other in front of millions of Americans.
We hope this doesn’t happen Tuesday. We will keep our fingers crossed because this race is much bigger than just the two candidates.
– This editorial was filed before Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. The status of future debates is unknown.
