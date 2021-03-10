For decades, anyone who was fortunate enough to visit our nation’s capital marveled at the freedom of movement around many of the most historic and important locations in our democracy: the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, dozens of statues and memorials – the list goes on.
Of course, vital security measures existed at the most sensitive buildings, but those measures struck a reasonable balance between protection and access to the people’s government. The fact that all visitors from anywhere in the world could move largely at will within the epicenter of our government was in itself a powerful expression of American freedom.
In recent months, however, this has not been the case. On Jan. 7, the day after the tragic and horrifying breach of the Capitol building by a sorely misguided throng of fringe political zealots, several miles of security fencing – much of it topped with razor wire – was installed around the Capitol complex. It still stands today, walling off Washington residents and visitors from many of the aforementioned buildings and outdoor spaces. Perhaps most concerning, though, is the image the fencing projects. The words “prison yard” or “war zone” are commonly used to describe the scene, and it’s not hyperbole.
Understandably, Washington residents and federal officials on both sides of the aisle are losing patience, and we echo their intensifying calls for the fencing to come down as soon as possible. We acknowledge that security and intelligence agencies continue to monitor apparent threats against Washington: As recently as last week, there were rumblings of potential violence from far-right-wing militia groups who foolishly believed a cockamamie internet theory that former President Donald Trump was to be inaugurated for a second term March 4. And late last month, Capitol security officials signaled that certain measures would remain in place at least through President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress, which as of this writing has not yet been scheduled.
Still, threats of violence against Washington are not a new phenomenon. We would assume that on some level, they are daily occurrences for the intelligence community. Yet never before has the entire Capitol complex been surrounded by razor-wire fencing for months on end, and we struggle to understand why such a scenario is required now. Officials have not provided much detail about the supposed threats from militia groups, leaving many in the Washington community to question whether the intelligence is sound enough to justify the continued use of the fencing.
Again, the deadly and ugly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a dark day for our nation. We excuse absolutely nothing that happened that day, and anyone involved must face harsh penalties. But the true saviors that day were members of the U.S. Capitol Police and other Capitol security personnel who bravely and swiftly took action to protect those inside the building from harm. And those same people will be the ones who will make the difference in the unfortunate event of another attempted breach – anyone hell bent on causing death and destruction will not be deterred by a row of fencing, we fear.
In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland described the events of Jan. 6 as “primarily a failure in intelligence,” and it’s hard to disagree. Van Hollen would prefer to strengthen security by hiring more police officers, by using temporary fencing for major events and by generally shoring up preparation and readiness.
“There’s a bipartisan sense that we should not create sort of a permanent Great Wall around the Capitol of the United States,” he said.
We believe Van Hollen is on the right track, and we are thankful that many representatives of both political parties share his view. The Capitol complex should not be permanently encased inside tall metal barriers, and it must soon be restored to its normal condition as a location that invites any and all to freely visit and experience the heart of the world’s greatest democracy.
