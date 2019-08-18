U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, committed an assault on freedom of speech after a recent tragic shooting in his state by posting to social media the names and employers of some of President Donald Trump’s largest donors in San Antonio.
Castro, who represents the city in the House and serves as chairman of the 2020 presidential campaign of his brother, former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, tweeted that it was “sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump.”
Not only did Joaquin Castro post the GOP donors’ names, his list also included six of these same individuals who contributed to his brother’s campaign as well. Joaquin Castro obviously hadn’t researched the list very well.
It really is unfortunate that this congressman chose to do this, considering the timing of the recent shooting at a Walmart in El Paso and Trump’s visit to Texas to be there for those who lost loved ones in that shooting.
The congressman’s main purpose in posting these donors’ names was to try to shame these people for giving money to the candidate they choose to give money to. He tried to shame them and their businesses for exercising their freedom of speech by donating to the candidate of their choice.
That’s unfortunate, because every person who donates to a political party is exercising their freedom of speech and political contributions are simply extensions of free expression. This protected right should be respected, rather than shamed.
It also says a lot that Julian Castro didn’t condemn the tweets. Julian Castro actually said he was proud of his brother for posting the names of the donors. This man is running for president of the United States and he thinks it is OK to try to shame people for exercising their freedom to give money to the candidate of their choice. This really does say a lot about his candidacy and willingness to cross the boundary of acceptable political discourse.
“Democrats want to talk about inciting violence? This naming of private citizens and their employers is reckless and irresponsible,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said. “He is endangering the safety of people he is supposed to be representing.”
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot during practice for a congressional baseball game in 2017, condemned the tweet. “People should not be personally targeted for their political views. Period,” he wrote on Twitter. “This isn’t a game. It’s dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand.”
We couldn’t agree more with Murtaugh and Scalise.
