It’s a real shame that more people don’t take the time to spay or neuter their pets.
It is a relatively inexpensive and quick procedure, which is why we have a hard time figuring out why more people don’t have it done. In a perfect world, this wouldn’t even be an issue, but obviously we don’t live in a perfect world.
A problem that our community is having with feral cats was spotlighted in a Daily News story in October. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society has been working on a “Community Cat Program” in which feral cats are caught, spayed or neutered and then released back to the outdoors.
The humane society received a $90,000 grant this year from the Petco Foundation to start the program and end the practice of cat euthanasia, which officials said hasn’t been effective in decreasing the feral cat population.
The fact that there has not been a significant decrease in the feral cat population emphasizes why this program is needed.
Thankfully, the Bowling Green City Commission has approved a trial period for a program to help address the city’s feral cat population. The trial period will go to June 30, 2021, at which time the commission could extend the program or amend the city’s code of ordinances to allow the program to run permanently.
We believe this was a wise move by the city commission – not only to cut down on the amount of euthanasia, but also to control the population of cats that run wild in our area.
We appreciate the city and the humane society for being proactive on this most important issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.