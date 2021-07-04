On Sunday, Americans across the country will celebrate the Fourth of July.
This is not only a fun-filled holiday, it’s also a very significant one for our nation’s traditions of freedom.
On this special day 245 years ago, our nation declared its independence from England, and men went on to fight bravely and die for our freedom in the American Revolution. They fought for our freedoms and our way of life. We should also be eternally grateful to those patriots who crafted our founding document, the Declaration of Independence.
We should honor their contributions on this day and also remember the sacrifices of others who fought for our freedom in other conflicts and wars since then. It is also a time to remember those who are currently serving bravely in Afghanistan and Iraq. We should also remember those who are serving in other countries overseas and stateside.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families on this special day as they are away from their loved ones. We appreciate their sacrifice as well.
Not only will Americans reflect about these patriots on this day, Americans will attend parades, cookouts and family reunions, listen to speeches, watch fireworks displays and take part in other fun activities.
There’s also another July 4 tradition that pops up each year without fail: the seemingly unending battle between fireworks users and those who disapprove of the noise and disruption, particularly when they fall outside the timeframes established by our city and county governments.
As a reminder, Warren County’s ordinance says fireworks can be shot starting June 27 through July 6. The hours for every day except July 4 are 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. That is extended to midnight on July 4. In the city of Bowling Green, fireworks may only be used between noon and 10 p.m. on June 27 through July 3 and on July 5. Hours are extended on July 4 to 11 p.m.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower told the Daily News last week that there were instances of folks celebrating the holiday a bit early.
“It’s customary always at this time of year that people will start releasing fireworks earlier than this time,” he said. “We have been seeing some complaints already, and we just ask the public to be considerate of others and follow the ordinance set forth by the fiscal court.”
Bowling Green Police Department Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said city police received more than 70 fireworks complaints in June.
“We get those kinds of complaints all year, but this time of the year is a good measuring time for these types of calls,” Ward said. “I’d have to guess, but a lot of calls are probably in restricted areas where people are still firing them. That number is normal for this time of the year. I don’t see anything that’s way out of the number line.”
As we’ve written many times before, the local ordinances governing personal firework use are all but unenforceable, since law enforcement officers are unable to issue citations unless they personally witness an ordinance being violated – something that virtually never happens, even though our local agencies do their best to respond to every fireworks complaint.
Besides, while we understand that some people don’t want fireworks shot off late into the night or outside the established hours, we also realize that law enforcement officers have much more important duties to perform than driving around trying to catch people in the act of violating fireworks rules.
It is probably wishful thinking, but we hope that equilibrium can be reached in this matter.
In our view, all it would take is for all fireworks users to adhere to the posted times, and for all fireworks opponents to be patient during those hours and accept that their neighbors are engaging in a legally sanctioned act of celebration. If those things happen – unlikely as they are – then the toothlessness of our local ordinances becomes a moot point.
A final note on fireworks: Isn’t it time for the General Assembly to consider expanding the list of fireworks that may be legally sold and purchased in Kentucky? How much revenue is being lost to Tennessee, which allows a much broader range of fireworks to be sold to the public? Just look outside tonight and it is immediately clear that Kentucky’s ban on certain fireworks does little to limit their use in our state, so why not go ahead and make an effort to keep some of that money inside our own economy? Just something to ponder.
We wish everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July.