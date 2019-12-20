Bowling Green’s Preservation Tasting Room and Bottle Shop, the wine bar at 2440 Nashville Road, has been the site of many celebrations over its four-year history. Now it needs to hold a celebration of its own.
Preservation partners Blake Layne, Dan Chaney and Michael Killen have brought credit to themselves and to Bowling Green by developing a business that has twice landed on lists of the best wine bars in the nation.
The latest honor came this month from the Big Seven Travel website in its ranking of the top 25 wine bars in the country. Preservation comes in at No. 14 and is the only Kentucky location on the list.
Big Seven writer Elizabeth Thorn described Preservation as a “trendy, well-designed space that sets the stage for a truly unforgettable evening.”
Thorn includes Preservation – a cozy venue that lacks the resources of many big-city wine bars – alongside the likes of Chicago’s The Press Room, Seattle’s Bottlehouse and New York City’s The Ten Bells.
And it’s not the first time that Preservation has been ranked among the country’s elite wine bars. In January, the Askmen.com website included the Bowling Green business on its list of America’s 15 best wine bars.
Such honors are worth lifting a glass to, and they are a tribute to the hard work of the partners who started Preservation with a small budget but with plenty of attention to detail.
Chaney points out that the bar’s 23 taps are all stainless steel and have short runs from the keg to the tap, helping preserve the flavor of the beers, wines and cocktails served at Preservation.
Layne, the most hands-on of the partners, brought his years of experience in viniculture to Preservation and has helped ensure that it provides high-quality products at a reasonable price.
He has traveled in Europe learning about winemaking and has also visited many of the top wine bars in the U.S. Layne’s experience is so vast that he teaches fermentation science at Western Kentucky University
And yet he still takes pride in the homegrown nature of Preservation, insisting that it’s not a “fancy wine shop.”
Layne says Preservation is an “everyday place” that caters to people who appreciate good wine but don’t want to spend too much.
That understated philosophy seems to be resonating with customers and industry experts.
Layne said October and November have been the busiest months in the history of the wine bar. Looking for continued growth, Preservation’s partners recently added 450 square feet to the establishment and created a second room behind the main bar.
Preservation’s owners have brought credit to themselves and some positive publicity to Bowling Green with their thriving business. We say “Cheers” to them for their success and well-deserved accolades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.