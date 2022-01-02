We need law enforcement and need to fully fund it.
While that isn’t breaking news to most people, it apparently came as a total surprise to mayors of two of America’s biggest – and most violent – cities.
In the summer of 2020, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced massive budget cuts to the San Francisco police and sheriff’s departments over the next two years. In a news conference, the mayor said $120 million in funding would be redirected from law enforcement agencies to instead be spent on addressing disparities in the Black community.
“With this budget, we are listening to the community ... ,” Breed said.
In Chicago, meanwhile, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed budget she unveiled just months after Breed’s San Francisco directive included an $80 million reduction in tax dollars going to the Chicago Police Department. Lightfoot claimed she wasn’t bowing to the “defund the police” movement, but the citybureau.org website noted that her budget would bring an end to four consecutive years of raising the police budget.
So, how have things worked out in those cities?
Very badly, apparently.
A report released last month from the Public Policy Institute of California concluded that homicides increased in Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco by 17% in 2021, the New York Post reported. Property crimes in those four cities rose 7% between 2020 and 2021. And in November, San Francisco was the first of several progressive cities hit by smash-and-grab mobs of thieves, sometimes as many as 80 in a group, the Post said.
Mayor Breed had seen enough. She sent an urgent request that the city Board of Supervisors provide more money – funds that she had cut – for the police to support a crackdown on crime, including open-air drug dealing, car break-ins and retail theft.
“It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bulls--- that has destroyed our city,” she said.
How about Chicago?
More than 20 people were shot last weekend, two fatally, amid a year full of violence. Another “defund the police” proponent, Illinois State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, a Democrat, was robbed at gunpoint in a Chicago suburb.
Mayor Lightfoot – who had once dealt budget cuts to her police department – backtracked like San Francisco’s mayor and requested increased law enforcement from the federal government.
CBS Chicago reported she wants to:
- bring in extra agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to Chicago for six months to increase the number of gun investigations and gun seizures.
- bring in federal prosecutors to handle the new cases that will be generated.
- bring in additional federal marshals to help execute warrants for violating conditions of release or other court orders.
It appears Breed and Lightfoot have finally learned an important lesson: We need law enforcement and need to fully fund it.
Law enforcement certainly isn’t perfect, as we sadly saw in Minneapolis last summer when George Floyd was murdered and in other similar but rare cases across the country. But these rare cases of police violence should not be used to paint all or even most officers as violent vigilantes with badges, as some progressives have tried to do.
The overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers – local, state and federal – are going out each day on their beats and trying to keep their communities safe. They deserve our respect for that, not undue criticism and cries to “defund the police.”
Ask Chicago. Ask San Francisco.
Their mayors finally know what the rest of us already understood.
We need law enforcement and need to fully fund it.