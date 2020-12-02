“Let’s try to get the kids back.” – Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Kentucky’s school children need to be, should be and in most cases want to be engaged in face-to-face learning in school.
Since Nov. 23, this is currently no longer possible in our state following Gov. Andy Beshear’s order that all public and private schools (K-12) cease in-person learning.
Middle and high school students will receive virtual instruction until January. Elementary schools may reopen Dec. 7 depending on the level of COVID-19 in that county.
Referring to the school closing as well as mandates directed at specific businesses in his order, the governor observed that “I know this will cause more harm out there.”
Indeed it will governor, and it raises the question if this shutdown is really necessary.
Warren County Public Schools, under the leadership of Superintendent Rob Clayton, and the Bowling Green Independent School District, led by Superintendent Gary Fields, have demonstrated rather conclusively that in-person learning can be done safely when appropriate and enforced safeguards are in place. We applaud both superintendents, who despite taking heat from high places, acted in the best interest of students in their charge.
The adverse impact of virtual learning could be felt for a long time to come.
One study we became aware of recently found that clinical depression among teenagers had doubled from 2019 to 2020. Lack of the socialization that is a part of in-person learning was cited as one of the reasons for this statistically significant increase.
There is little to no debate that in-face learning is greatly superior to remote learning. This will be manifest by future test results in our schools.
It is not hard to predict that disadvantaged kids, who as a group don’t perform as well on testing as their more affluent classmates, will see a disparate impact.
Consider also that children who do contact the virus in most cases have milder symptoms that adults.
As you drive through neighborhoods in our city and county now, a common sight is clusters of children playing with scant indication of social distancing or mask wearing.
We would submit they are more at risk in this environment than they are in a closely controlled environment at school where safeguards are enforced.
What we have at present are less effective education opportunities and an undesirable mental health impact on many of our students.
Our teachers play a vital role in identifying kids who are dealing with abuse and neglect at home. This lifeline disappears with virtual learning.
Finally, there is the very real financial impact on two-income families when one spouse is staying at home with their kids and is unable to work.
Please Gov. Beshear, don’t let the solution be worse than the problem.
Let’s get back to face-to-face learning as soon as possible. We firmly believe most students and most parents will welcome this.
