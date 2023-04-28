Christmas in April brings major help for nonprofits, other groups Apr 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nonprofits serve a lot of people in many different life circumstances. They are a lifeblood to some and are in need of public support.They certainly had a week to celebrate beginning Monday. That’s when the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky had its grant day, when raised money is announced for organizations in need.The organization doled out $125,000 to: •help support building homes for those in need•support continued tornado recovery projects•help solidify public theater•boost college scholarships•support educational programming•help feed the hungry•support victims of child abuse. And more.“This is the best day of the year at my job,” said Jennifer Wethington, the executive director of CFSKY. “Because we get to give out money that’s going to support many, many needs.”Adding in the CFSKY gifts support from the Laura Turner Dugas Fund for Allen County, CFSKY has awarded almost $260,000 in grants during 2023.Kudos for CFSKY, the Laura Turner Dugas Fund and those organizations receiving the help for the work they do for communities.Then Tuesday rolls in, and Gov. Andy Beshear arrives with it, announcing a whopping $22.5 million in awards for area nonprofits and agencies.Christmas in April brought much care and tools for nonprofits, which do fantastic work, often behind the scenes.The state monies also support public works, such as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and the Warren County Water District – $4 million for water line upgrades and other improvements.The Bowling Green Independent School District accepted an $8.3 million check for the district’s career and technical center on Bowling Green High School’s campus.Twenty-one nonprofits got the maximum cash infusion from the state – $100,000.It was a good day for supporting our communities and their needs. We are thankful for all the organizations and the tax dollars being used toward improving lives. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions The Economy Crime Job Market Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDowntown now home to authentic pasta companyWoman at center of Till lynching, local protests, diesBG man arraigned in attempted kidnapping case'Say Yes to Express'; Warren East student creates cap decorating petitionWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsLonnie CowlesBuilding permitsJoe Mitchell MotleyPlanning commission approves apartments, homesThree injured when train strikes truck Images Videos National News DeSantis' overseas trip overshadowed by fight with Disney AP News Summary at 11:38 a.m. EDT NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:21 a.m. EDT Derailed train cars removed from river in Wisconsin POLITICAL NEWS House votes to restore solar panel tariffs paused by Biden Inflation pressures remain persistent as consumers pull back Kicked off Medicaid: Millions at risk as states trim rolls Federal Reserve says poor management, weaker regulations and lax government supervision led Silicon Valley Bank to fail Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView