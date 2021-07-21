A hallmark of a strong community is its enthusiastic willingness to help others in need. This newspaper has chronicled many such examples over the decades, the latest of which involves a group of young people at Lost River Church of Christ who are stepping up on behalf of a 4-year-old Bowling Green boy.
The Daily News wrote in March about Sawyer Burch, the youngster who was diagnosed with an extremely rare recessive genetic disorder called trifunctional protein deficiency (TFP), which prevents the body from converting certain fats to energy, particularly during periods without food.
Sawyer’s mother, Katie Burch, says because of the condition’s infrequent appearance – there have been fewer than 100 diagnoses reported worldwide – there is a lack of funding for medical research that could potentially help TFP patients live long lives.
To that end, a community GoFundMe campaign raised more than $66,000 this spring, soon after Sawyer’s diagnosis. That money went toward a particular treatment for Sawyer’s condition that his mother says has been effective.
“It’s really taken that stress off of us,” Katie Burch told the Daily News. “He is doing fantastic. He has been on the treatment since April, and we have noticed a huge uptick in his energy. There is a huge improvement already.”
That GoFundMe account is no longer accepting donations, however, and there is a continued need to not only support the Burch family, but all patients living with TFP.
Enter a group of young adults from Lost River Church of Christ – Mackenzie Caudill, Jarrett Ferguson, Ian Hamilton, Anna Booher and Briley Hancock – who wanted to do something to keep the momentum going.
The group has organized Sawyer’s Race for Research, a virtual 5K race scheduled for Friday and Saturday in which runners of all ages may sign up and complete their own 5-kilometer runs at a time and place of their choosing. All proceeds from the $35 registration fee will go toward TFP research.
“A lot of the research for TFP has gotten stuck on hold due to COVID-19,” Caudill said recently. “This disease has impacted other families as well. Yes, we want to help Sawyer because there is a personal attachment, but we want to help all families affected by TFP.”
This is an inspiring initiative being undertaken by Caudill and her group, and we hope the virtual race draws significant participation this weekend. When fundraisers of this type are successful, they not only benefit the chosen cause, but they encourage others to organize similar events for different, but equally important, needs in the community.
For now, though, the focus is on young Sawyer and the ongoing pursuit of funding for TFP research and treatment. We pray for Sawyer and his family as they continue their journey, and we applaud the Lost River Church of Christ community for rallying behind them. We encourage all who are able to contribute to this cause to do so.
These are the sorts of moments when communities show their true colors, and we are consistently in awe of southcentral Kentucky’s eagerness to lend a helping hand.
– To register for Sawyer’s Race for Research, visit the virtual race’s website at runsignup.com/Race/KY/BowlingGreen/SawyersRaceforResearch.