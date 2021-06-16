For several weeks now, citizens of this community have watched as criminals have sprayed graffiti on city property and local businesses downtown.
It’s really sad when we see this type of criminal activity, especially at a time when city leaders, the tourism board, the chamber of commerce and downtown businesses are doing all they can to make our downtown a more attractive, welcoming and safe place.
It’s a point of pride with city and county leaders that Bowling Green is the third-largest city in the state. That’s all well and good, but there can be some negatives that come with that distinction. Increased criminal activity is one of them.
We believe elected officials have a duty and responsibility to come out before the public, whether it is through this newspaper, television, social media or a public appearance in front of City Hall, to denounce this illegal activity by those whose actions degrade our city.
Elected officials are paid by the taxpayers and should speak to them publicly when city property is being vandalized. After all, it is the taxpayers of this community who have to pay for the graffiti to be removed.
Mayor Todd Alcott and the rest of the city commission stayed quiet while all of this illegal activity occurred, until last week when Alcott replied to questions from this newspaper via text.
Alcott referred us to City Manager Jeff Meisel and Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney on this matter but did at least give us a statement.
Alcott said via text: “I am following the story and the recent arrest allegation, but I have not been notified by any citizens or organizations affected by this recent vandalism. It is disheartening to see someone coward behind illegal acts of disparaging and damaging acts to others to express their opinions, when we have constitutional freedoms to express our speech without fear of government involvement. This person or persons that committed this act has a right to their opinions, but how would they feel if the tables were turned and someone damaged their property.”
We give Alcott credit for at least speaking out on this issue, even though we had to reach out to him for comment. We agree with him for the most part, but we don’t think he or others on the city commission should have to be notified by citizens or organizations when city and private property is being vandalized for him or the other members of the city commission to speak up.
We’re glad Alcott spoke out, but where are the other four city commissioners on this issue?
When city property and local businesses downtown are hit with criminal activity, we believe elected officials need to act like leaders and make a public statement without a news organization having to reach out to them and hear that this type of illegal behavior won’t be tolerated.
This graffiti is a blight on our city and the downtown businesses who were hit by it.
We’re simply asking for the leadership of this city to speak up loud and clear moving forward, not stay quiet as they have the past several weeks.
You owe it those who pay your salaries and who are paying for the cleanup of this graffiti on city property.
There is a lot at stake here.
It wasn’t that long ago that a $4 million renovation and beautification project was completed around the downtown square. A follow-up project on adjacent areas is in the planning stage.
A downtown covered with graffiti, however, can project a negative image of our community and make it less appealing to residents and potential residents alike.