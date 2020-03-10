Many people in our community like to garden.
It can be relaxing and rewarding to till up the ground, plant seed and start plants, fertilize your crops, water them as needed for growth and then eventually harvest them and have them on your dinner table or take them to a farmer’s market.
It has to make people feel proud to know that they are eating or selling the products that they put a lot of hard work into.
Some people who have a passion for gardening might live in a home with little yard or too much shade to do their gardening, or they own no farmland. These people are left wondering where can they do their gardening.
Thankfully, for years the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department opens seasonal garden rental plots to the public at Kereiakes Park. This gives those who want to garden the space to do so in a very beautiful park in our city.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, rentals will be available at the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation’s Administrative Office at 225 E. Third Ave. This year, 48 plots are available at the park. Of the 48 total garden plots available for rent, 38 are the smaller variety (30 feet long by 30 feet wide). Another 10 are the larger variety, totaling 30 feet by 60 feet.
The smaller plots are $15 each, while the larger ones are $20, said Brent Belcher, director of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. The plots are not irrigated, meaning renters must bring their own water.
Renters are allowed to rent up to two smaller plots or one larger plot.
People who are interested in these plots better act fast, as the department sold out of them rather quickly last year.
We believe this is a wonderful program that the parks department offers and encourage those who have a passion for gardening – but don’t have the yard to do so – to sign up for one of these rentals.
It’s a great deal that comes with fresh air and exercise as a bonus.
