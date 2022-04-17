Clara Barton, the Civil War-era American nurse who founded the American Red Cross, is most credited with the phrase, “Offering a hand up is not a handout.”
We have seen many examples of that in recent months as the agency she founded and many others in the private and public sectors have been vital in Bowling Green’s ongoing recovery from the devastating December tornadoes. Whether it was a Red Cross-organized relief effort that attracted hundreds or perhaps thousands of volunteers or a one-on-one meeting in some neighborhood to share a meal and help patch a roof, many of our neighbors, friends and fellow residents have been lifted up when they most needed it.
Now, the city of Bowling Green is taking it a step further.
The city commission has authorized the creation of a small business tornado relief program that will give business owners who employ fewer than 50 employees and whose businesses were directly in the path of the tornadoes a five-year property tax rebate, the Daily News’ John Reecer reported.
Small businesses have been called the lifeblood that keeps our economy functioning, and here in Bowling Green many of them were damaged or destroyed as the tornadoes rampaged Dec. 11 through U.S. 31-W By-Pass and many neighborhoods. A hand up for these storm-impacted businesses is certainly needed, and we wholeheartedly endorse the city’s plan.
“We didn’t budget for this (tax rebate),” Mayor Todd Alcott said, “but this is something we feel is necessary to do.”
Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Katie Schaller-Ward said while the program isn’t available to the public yet, the goal is to have the application on the city’s website to access by late summer.
“An individual can apply for their rebate on their 2022 property tax in October,” she said. “That would be the first opportunity they would have to file for a rebate. They still have to pay the property tax, but then they can apply for a refund through the application process.”
Owners will have the option to start their tax rebate this year. But Alcott also said the owners will be offered to delay their tax rebate to 2023 due to some business assessments being lowered after the damage they sustained in the storm.
Like the other city commissioners, Carlos Bailey threw his support behind the rebate plan and called it “a great proposal” that will help these small businesses regain their footing.
We agree.
While Bowling Green has made great progress since the devastation of Dec. 11, much work remains. And this tax rebate is one more hand up that we hope will help lift these tornado-impacted small businesses toward a brighter future.