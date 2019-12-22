It’s customary that television news anchors do not express their opinions while on the air.
Of course, there are political talking heads such as Sean Hannity, Chris Matthews, Tucker Carlson and Rachel Maddow, who share their own opinions on their talk shows, but they’re not true journalists and offer their own opinions – not necessarily the opinions of the networks they work for, although their opinions may well reflect those of their ownership in some cases.
News anchors of all major networks have a duty and a responsibility to report the news accurately, fairly and to always broadcast when major news is occurring.
The major news America has endured for the good part of 2019 is the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Regardless of where network ownership stands on the impeachment of Trump, the networks’ news divisions have a duty and a responsibility to the American public to televise any and all hearings related to the impeachment.
For the most part, all the major networks have done a fine job of covering these hearings and releasing breaking news pertaining to them when it occurs. They deserve credit for doing so, as this is their job.
We believe that for most part, CNN has done a good job covering the impeachment proceedings and offering politicians and pundits on each side of the aisle opportunity to comment. But the network’s recent decision to not televise a top-ranking member of the U.S. Senate who will be a key figure when impeachment moves to his chamber is very troubling and is revealing of how CNN really feels about him.
We are, of course, talking about U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. What is so significant about Graham is he will be the key figure when the articles of impeachment come to the Senate. He will lead the hearings in that committee, which is why we find it beyond odd that CNN decided not to air Graham’s opening statement last week prior to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s anticipated testimony on his investigation into the FBI.
Graham’s powerful remarks included examples of bias against Trump and other Republicans by top FBI officials and criticism of media coverage that dismissed the inspector general report for concluding the FBI made errors at a low level.
CNN, which is often criticized for presenting news from a liberal perspective while claiming it is a nonpartisan news organization, skipped Graham’s opening remarks while Fox News and MSNBC chose instead to air them. The liberal MSNBC, meanwhile, often talked over Graham but kept the Senate Judiciary chairman on air with a split screen.
We applaud MSNBC and the other networks for actually doing their jobs. They obviously realized that the American public had a right to see the opening statements from Graham, unlike CNN.
While Graham delivered his statement, CNN instead covered a “growing divide” between Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, aired various pundits discussing impeachment, a story about a small group of Democrats who have an alternative to impeachment, mocked a Trump rally and previewed Horowitz’s testimony.
As Graham began his remarks, CNN was busy airing an interview between anchor Poppy Harlow and U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y. CNN displayed a tiny box with footage of Horowitz preparing to testify in the lower right-hand corner of the screen while completely ignoring Graham.
CNN didn’t explain to viewers why it was skipping Graham.
At one point, CNN cut to a commercial break as the senator’s fiery remarks were ongoing. When CNN returned from its break, a Bloomberg reporter who is not allowed to investigate Democratic candidates was the guest.
CNN aired the hearing live shortly after Graham’s opening was finished.
CNN’s lack of explanation to its viewers about why it skipped Graham – but televised the hearings after Graham’s opening statements were over – makes it clear this was no accident, but rather was totally intentional on CNN’s part. Those who own and run CNN know that it is all but certain Trump won’t be removed from office by the Senate and they are angry about that.
This is simply shoddy work by CNN. The clearly partisan action showed its true colors and, in doing so, failed its viewers.
Shame on CNN for not doing its job as a major news outlet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.