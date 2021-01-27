Across America, small businesses are crucial strands in the fabric of our communities. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its lamentable economic conditions, however, many owners find themselves fighting for survival – and sadly, plenty of them have not been able to overcome the challenges.
That’s what makes the Daily News’ report Friday about Quality Shoe Repair and its owner, 68-year-old Eddie LeMay, such a satisfying story.
LeMay’s shop in Bowling Green is, by his description, “the only shoe repair shop from Nashville to Louisville,” and it was recently on the brink of failure due to lack of business during the pandemic. Along with that, LeMay faced the real possibility of losing his home.
That is, until the people of Bowling Green (and beyond) stepped in and did their thing.
Desperate, LeMay turned to Facebook to ask for $1,500 in donations to save his home. What he got in return exceeded his wildest expectations. LeMay’s post was shared hundreds of times, and it caught the eye of famous singer-songwriter Jewel, who amplified his plea to her hundreds of thousands of global Instagram followers. As of late last week, LeMay had received about $7,000 from across the U.S. – more than enough to save his home and his shop – and he has seen a dramatic uptick in business to boot.
The fact that LeMay works in the increasingly rare business of cobbling undoubtedly piqued the interest of many who learned of his predicament. There’s no question that the novelty of his craft drew extra attention that perhaps would not have come if he had a more common profession. Still, the end result serves as a comforting reminder that many people are generous souls who will leap to action when they see someone in need.
Of course, LeMay’s experience is just one happy ending amid what often seems like a sea of bad news for small business owners. Quite simply, others have not been so lucky. We might not know each of their stories, but there are residents among us who have lost their jobs, businesses and homes since the coronavirus entered our lives. Perhaps some of them made similar public pleas as LeMay, but their requests for help failed to generate an adequate response.
That’s why we simultaneously celebrate LeMay’s good fortune and pause to reflect on those who were not as fortunate.
We applaud those who stepped up for Quality Shoe Repair, but we also hope this story inspires communities to continue supporting all local businesses and to be mindful of the moments when our friends and neighbors need an extra boost. We are not yet out of the woods in regard to the pandemic, and there will undoubtedly be more local entrepreneurs who find themselves on the brink before the coast is clear.
We understand that not all struggling businesses can be salvaged, but we also see no reason why LeMay’s story should be the last of its kind in our area.
