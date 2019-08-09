We are encouraged by the progress of renovations in the heart of downtown Bowling Green, not least of which because the $4 million project is proceeding on time and on budget, as detailed in a recent report by News Director Wes Swietek.
The construction – which currently is focused on upgrading walkways and soon will center around Fountain Square Park – will unquestionably alter the look of downtown. We believe the improvements will be for the better, although we must note that the loss of some trees and vegetation is an unfortunate, but probably unavoidable, byproduct.
Of course, any time significant change occurs, a period of adjustment follows. Once the work is complete in November, residents may need some time to get used to the new environment – particularly, perhaps, in regard to planned alterations to parking and traffic flow around Fountain Square Park. But such temporary inconveniences are small prices to pay, we believe, for such a major investment in downtown Bowling Green’s future.
We stress, however, that the construction is hardly the final stage of what we hope will be a downtown renaissance: The finished renovations will do little more than set the stage for the community at large to reassert its stewardship over Bowling Green’s historic square, all sides of which must be lined with vibrant and engaged business presences – especially in retail, dining and entertainment – in order for downtown to thrive.
The health of the square might seem like a perpetual discussion in Bowling Green, but we believe many of the pieces required to finally complete the puzzle are now – or will soon be – in place. Longtime residents recognize how the Tax Increment Financing District has, in only a little more than a decade, breathed new life into the greater downtown area: Once-uninspiring city blocks have been transformed into attractive and exciting destinations – including, but certainly not limited to, The Vue complex on State Street, which just this week announced full residential occupancy and two new retail tenants.
Thanks largely to the TIF district, more people are living downtown, and locals and out-of-towners alike have numerous reasons to visit and enjoy downtown. If there is a criticism of the TIF, however, it is that much of this revitalization arguably has come at the expense of downtown’s core by drawing some business owners, developers and visitors away from the square.
But now, as the downtown renovation project builds literal pathways back to the square, we hope it builds figurative ones as well. We hope the improved sidewalks, parking and aesthetics will entice prospective businesses, shoppers and residents to take a fresh look at the square and to invest their own dollars in its future, just as the taxpayers have done with theirs.
The $4 million project will almost certainly enhance the beauty and quality of infrastructure in downtown Bowling Green. It will then be up to the community to provide the atmosphere and quality of life that an expenditure of such magnitude demands.
