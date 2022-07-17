Kentucky has long had some of the most serious issues regarding the health of its residents among all the 50 states.
Some recent news has quantified the situation with stark numbers.
The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy 2021 Overdose Fatality Report, which was released in June, said there were 2,250 overdose deaths in the state last year, compared to 1,964 in 2020 and 1,316 in 2019.
Warren County’s overdose deaths also increased in that time period – from 21 in 2019, to 25 in 2020 and up to 36 last year.
Warren County had the ninth-highest number of fatal overdoses among all Kentucky counties in 2021.
The report found an increase of fentanyl and similar substances in the drug supply, and interruptions to regular, daily life from the COVID-19 pandemic as the most significant factors leading to the increases.
Similarly, the Barren River Initiative to Get Healthy Together (BRIGHT) Coalition recently finished a triennial community health assessment.
It showed the prevalence of a variety of health-related issues, such as:
• more than 25% of southcentral Kentucky’s adults were smokers – double the national rate.
• in 2019, low-income people with low access to healthy food made up 12.6% of the region’s population.
• chronic diseases are rampant in southcentral Kentucky. For example, 12.6% of the region’s population has diabetes compared to 8.2% nationally.
The sobering statistics go on.
These health issues impact the entire community, whether or not they are readily visible.
A massive pothole, tornado-ravaged neighborhoods or crumbling sidewalks are examples of issues that need obvious attention. These health issues are not as obvious but still impact the entire community. The cost to deal with these health issues is borne by all.
The BRIGHT Coalition is thankfully taking action on these issues. It is working to plan and implement strategies to deal with them across the next three years.
The efforts of the BRIGHT Coalition, made up of more than 40 stakeholders, are commendable, but they alone are not enough.
A 2008 study by the U.S. Institute of Medicine found that the best approach to battling such issues comes with comprehensive efforts.
“The best of these approaches have the virtue of empowering and mobilizing community resources and residents, but at the same time implementing systematic, sustainable, and clinically sound approaches to health behavior, screening, prevention and promotion, and treatment,” according to the study.
In short, it will require a comprehensive effort involving both the private and public sector to make much-needed improvements.